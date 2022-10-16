Almost a year after Lewis Hamilton was named a Knight, another rider recently received an important honor from the English Royal Family: he is the six-time Superbike champion Jonathan Reawhich officially became Member of the British Empire as part of the Queen’s Honors for her Birthday. The Northern Irishman, who received the medal from Princess Anne at Buckingham Palace for sporting merit, is thus one of the small number of Superbike riders who had achieved similar recognition before him. Among them, compatriot Joey Dunlop, who died in 2000, and the Englishman Carl Fogarty. “It is a great surprise and an enormous privilege to receive this honor – Rea declared – from an early age I dreamed of becoming a motorcycling world champion and I realized this dream. Coming from a small country like Northern Ireland and receiving an honor like this in recognition of my racing achievements is really cool. Sharing the same honor as Joey, who has achieved so many milestones in motorcycling, also means a lot “Rea commented.

FP | Alessandro Prada

