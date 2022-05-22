There is no peace for Toprak Razgatlioglu on the Portuguese circuit of Estoril, where the reigning world champion had lost the first position in Race-1 yesterday at the last meter due to the higher top speed of Alvaro Bautista’s Ducati on the straight. This time, on the occasion of the Superpole Racethe reigning world champion again lost the lead again on the last lap, this time in favor of Jonathan Rea.

The two, again protagonists of a good duel during the 10 laps, ‘exchanged’ the first place with spectacular maneuvers at the braking point of the first corner, one of which was particularly decisive for Yamaha’s number 1 on the six-time Northern Irish champion. However, when Razgatlioglu’s victory really seemed a step away, the Turk sensationally did lost control of his motorbike at the entrance to the ‘Corkscrew’, miraculously avoiding the fall on a track which was also wet from the rain that fell in the hours preceding the start.

In this way, Rea took advantage of the episode, jumping at the head of the race with a few corners from the end and crossing the finish line first, ahead of Razgatlioglu and a Bautista, 3rd, and to an excellent Iker Lecuona. Well five falls occurred during the Superpole Race, the most serious of which he saw the protagonist Eugene Laverty. The Irishman slammed his helmet violently, however he got up without particular consequences and got up from the ground in total autonomy. However, due to the type of fall, the BMW driver was transported to the circuit’s medical center, in order to avoid any type of injury. Besides him, also without consequences, Mahias, Fritz, Vierge – all during the first lap – and Baz also crashed. Appointment with Race-2 at 15:00, with the starting grid established by the order of arrival of the Superpole Race.

WSBK / Estoril, Superpole Race: order of arrival



See also Russell, taunted Norris: "I expected a win from you" | FormulaPassion.it POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE RELEASE 1 Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha +0.174 3 Alvaro Bautista Ducati +4.925 4 Iker Lecuona Honda +7,050 5 Andrew Locatelli Yamaha +8.240 6 Alex Lowes Kawasaki +8.684 7 Scott Redding BMW +10.293 8 Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati +29.516 9 Xavi Fores Ducati +29.541 10 Axel Bassani Ducati +32.114 11 Kohta Nozane Yamaha +32.141 12 Christophe Ponsson Yamaha +52.258 13 Isaac Vinales Kawasaki +53.509 14 Leandro Mercado Honda +55.481 15 Luca Bernardi Ducati +1: 06.281 16 Hafizh Syahrin Honda +1: 07.723 17 Oliver Konig Kawasaki +1: 07.758 18 Eugene Laverty BMW Withdrawn 19 Loris Baz BMW Withdrawn 20 Xavi Vierge Honda Withdrawn 21 Marvin Fritz Yamaha Withdrawn 22 Lucas Mahias Kawasaki Withdrawn