A Race-1 spectacular to say the least that took place on the Portuguese circuit of Estorilwhere the name of the winner he literally remained in doubt until the last meters of the 21st and final lap. In the end, he was the leader of the world championship standings Alvaro Bautistaactually seemed out of the game until the final rounds, but very skilled in taking advantage of an exciting challenge between Razgatlioglu and Reathen arrived in second and third position.

A race that had in fact started with a far from positive start for the Spaniard from Ducati, overtaken by the other Yamaha from Locatelli and even guilty of hindering his teammate Michael Rinaldi, who slipped to eleventh position after the first chicane. From that moment, with the Turkish of Yamaha and the Northern Irishman of Kawasaki remained firmly in the first two positions, the latter gave life to a battle with no holds barredalso characterized by a contact on lap 2, fortunately without consequences.

From that moment on, the reigning champion and the six-time world champion have joined continuously alternating leadership of the race with braking at the limit mainly at the end of the straight, exalting the crowded audience in the Estoril stands and the fans from home. However, the duel between the two indirectly favored the recovery of Bautista, who, after passing Locatelli, gradually reduced the gap. The highlight then occurred in 6 laps from the endwith Rea who, in an attempt to recover Razgatlioglu’s first place, went long when braking, ending up behind Bautista. The Spaniard, then exploiting the top speed of his Ducati, further reduced the gap on the Turkish, up to canceling it with two laps to go.

At first, the Yamaha number 1 rejected the attacks of Bautista’s Panigale, but nothing was able to exit the last corner close to the checkered flag, with the Spaniard who, by a tenth, managed to cut first the finish line after having joined his rival. Thanks to this success, the Iberian also increases his advantage in the drivers’ standings, all before the Superpole Race tomorrow morning, scheduled for 12:00.

Bautista takes it at the death! 😲 He takes the lead for the first time in the race at the absolute last moment to win from Razgatlioglu#EstorilWorldSBK 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/cAcDm4956D – WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) May 21, 2022

WSBK / Estoril, Race-1: Order of arrival



See also VIDEO Mazda2 2022 mild and full hybrid, test driving impressions and comparison Pos Pilot Motorcycle Detachment 1 Alvaro Bautista Ducati 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha +0.126 3 Jonathan Rea Kawasaki +4.835 4 Andrew Locatelli Yamaha +17.079 5 Xavi Vierge Honda +19.107 6 Iker Lecuona Honda +19.125 7 Alex Lowes Kawasaki +21.956 8 Scott Redding BMW +23.090 9 Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati +24.104 10 Loris Baz Kawasaki +25.212 11 Xavi Fores Ducati +27.516 12 Axel Bassani Ducati +30.686 13 Luca Bernardi BMW +39.599 14 Kohta Nozane Honda +39.643 15 Eugene Laverty BMW +41.735 16 Marvin Fritz Yamaha +41.854 17 Lucas Mahias Kawasaki +42.790 18 Christophe Ponsson BMW +50.082 19 Hafizh Syahrin Honda +1: 08.940 20 Oliver Konig Yamaha +1: 08.979 21 Isaac Vinales Kawasaki Withdrawn 22 Leandro Mercado Honda Withdrawn