The 2021 WorldSBK season has entered its hottest phase and will see four European rounds in the next month before the two intercontinental races in Argentina and Indonesia scheduled for mid-October and mid-November. The first event of this exciting final will see the team Aruba.it Racing – Ducati engaged on the circuit of Magny-Cours in France.

After the extraordinary weekend in Navarra (Spain) in which he won two wins and a second place, Scott Redding returns to racing on the French circuit where he made his debut last year by winning the race-2. The British rider is determined to further reduce the gap (38 points) from Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) and Rea (Kawasaki) who currently share the lead.

In the week in which the renewal of the contract for the 2022 season was announced, Michael Ruben Rinaldi will start with the aim of giving continuity to the progress made in Race-2 in Navarra to return to compete for the podium and win points that allow him di remains glued to the fight for fourth position in the Superbike world championship standings.

Scott Redding: “Last year I enjoyed racing on a new circuit for me. It is clear that this time I will have a little more experience and this could be important to start immediately in the best way. My goal is to continue on the path we have taken in the last very positive races“.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi: “We cannot hide the fact that the last period has not been particularly positive for us. But now it’s time to turn the page. The contract signed for next season will also give me great serenity to start working well with the team since FP1 on Friday“.