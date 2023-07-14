Too strong

In the world of two wheels there has been a recognized master for some years now who is making a plunder of victories and titles. There Ducati, in MotoGP as in Superbike, it seems to have become one by now war machine impossible to counter for the rival houses. In the series-derived championship, dominance is even more particular and impressive, because it is linked to the successes of only one rider who is literally racing in a championship of its own: Alvaro Bautista. Out of 18 heats disputed so far, the reigning world champion has won 16, with a second place and a retirement. A total hegemony.

Towards Imola

This weekend the championship returns to Italy, for theeagerly awaited round at Imola, and the headlights are obviously all focused on the red Panigale V4R. Right in front of the home crowd, however, the Ducatis could run into the first difficulties of the season. Bautista’s supremacy is in fact ‘excessive’ and the regulation of the category is intervening in an attempt to appease the unstoppable strength of the Italian-Spanish combination who dominated this season. The algorithms studied by the FIM with the intention of penalizing the winner – a sort of BoP in a motorcycle sauce – are therefore coming into action.

250 laps down

As reported by the Sports Courier the Ducati will be weakened before the Santerno round, with a ‘castration’ of 250 engine revolutions. A first intervention had taken place after three races, before the stage in Barcelona. From 16,100 laps at the start of the championship, therefore, the Italian bikes will drop to 15,600 laps. However, the fear of many is that this intervention will end up penalizing the other riders in the Ducati platoon more than Bautista, paradoxically narrowing the field of possible opponents of the 38-year-old Spaniard even further.

The situation of Kawasaki and Yamaha

Conversely, who could getting a little nudge is Kawasaki. Before the Catalan race, the ‘greens’ had received a ‘boost‘ equivalent to the loss of power of the Ducati. However, that intervention had had little effect. Bautista had continued to win, while Jonathan Rea – a symbol of Kawasaki in Superbike – not only hasn’t won a single race yet but has also been regularly beaten this year by the Yamaha of Toprak Razgatlıoğlu. In the standings, the Northern Irishman is also preceded by the Italian Andrea Locatelli, also a bearer of the Iwata company. Who knows it might not be right there Yamaha is the main beneficiary of this ‘adjustment’ of racing values. In the hope that Imola – which embraces WSBK again after four years – above all offers a weekend of entertainment.