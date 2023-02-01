The second winter test session has just concluded on the Portimao circuit where the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team took to the track for two intense days of work. Alvaro Bautista and Michael Rinaldi proved to be in excellent shape, finding a convincing feeling with their respective Ducati Panigale V4Rs right from the first laps of Day-1. The Spanish rider closed the Portimao tests with the best time (1’39.035) while Michael Rinaldi, after being the fastest on the track on the first day, today managed to lower his time by half a second to finish with a solid 1’39.144 just 109 thousandths behind his team mate. The next engagement for the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team will be at the Phillip Island circuit when the last winter tests will take place on 20 and 21 February, which will precede the first round of the 2023 season by just 3 days.

Alvaro Bautista: “We did a good job both in Jerez and in Portimao. The time we recorded today is not very important. What gives us great confidence is the feeling with the bike which is really positive. We have done a great job with the team, trying to pay attention to even the smallest details. I can’t wait to be in Australia”.

Michael Rinaldi: “We started these tests very well, closing the first day with the best time. I expected everyone to be faster today but we too made important steps forward. I am very satisfied above all because with my team we were able to follow the program we had agreed on, laying a solid foundation that will undoubtedly help us in the future”.