An intense sun combined with a summer temperature (close to 30 °) characterized the free practice Friday of the Catalan Round, the ninth race weekend of the 2021 WorldSBK season. On the Montmeló circuit in Barcelona (Spain) Michael Rinaldi and Scott Redding they worked intensely with their respective Ducati Panigale V4Rs, gathering positive indications in view of the first race scheduled for tomorrow at 15.15.

PL1

P7 – Michael Ruben Rinaldi starts the weekend in the right way by closing PL1 at 3 tenths from the best time in the morning and being particularly fast in T1.

P13 – Scott Redding cannot find the best feeling with his Ducati Panigale V4R and dedicates the session to trying different solutions in terms of set up.

PL1 Results

P1 – J. Rea (Kawasaki) 1’42.419

P2 – T. Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) + 0.159

P3 – T. Sykes (BMW) + 0.189

P4 – A. Lowes (Kawasaki) + 0.279

P5 – A. Locatelli (Yamaha) + 0.296

P7 – Michael Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) + 0.353

P13 – S. Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) + 0.959

PL2

P2 – Michael Rinaldi confirms the good sensations he had during FP1 and in the afternoon session he significantly improves his time by finishing in second position.

P6 – Despite the higher asphalt temperature than in the morning tests, Scott Redding also manages to make significant steps forward in terms of time trial by lowering the time recorded in FP1 by over half a second.

Results of the combined

P1 – T. Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) 1’42.369

P2 – J. Rea (Kawasaki) + 0.050

P3 – Michael Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) + 0.217

P4 – T. Sykes (BMW) + 0.239

P5 – A. Locatelli (Yamaha) + 0.246

P9 – S. Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) + 0.506

Michael Ruben Rinaldi: “It was a pretty positive day during which we worked a lot on the bike, gathering important information. We were also quite fast, especially in the afternoon and this gives us confidence. No doubt this remains a difficult track especially for the tires, so it will be very important to make the right choice but also to manage tire wear during the race to be competitive in the final laps“.

Scott Redding: “If I have to be honest, especially in the afternoon, I got on quite well with the bike. Unfortunately I had two tires that didn’t work in the best way and this didn’t allow us to find continuity. In FP2 I had the opportunity to do a few laps with Rea and I must admit that the sensations in terms of race pace were very positive. Unfortunately, just like last year, we lose a lot in turns 3 and 4. We will have to work on this tomorrow morning“.