Triumphal day

Alvaro Bautista is the protagonist of a fantastic Race-1 in Portimão characterized by an intense battle with Rea (Kawasaki) and Razgatlioglu (Yamaha). The Turkish driver manages to keep up with the reigning World Champion until the seventh lap, then Bautista’s pace becomes impregnable and allows him to win Saturday’s race by a margin. Conditioned by a yellow flag which forced him to start from thirteenth position after having achieved second place on the track, Michael Ruben Rinaldi made a great comeback in the first laps and managed to move up to seventh position. On the eighth lap, however, a technical problem forced him to retire.

Ducati’s celebration began at the checkered flag of the Portuguese race. The results of Race-1, in fact, officially award the Borgo Panigale manufacturer the WorldSBK Manufacturers’ Title for 2023. Ducati thus confirms the world title won in 2022 and brings the number of triumphs in the category reserved for manufacturers to 19, an absolute record in the Superbike World Championship. A legendary journey that began in 1991 with the three consecutive successes achieved with the Ducati 888 and which was characterized by some memorable feats, such as the three World Titles won one after the other with the Ducati 916 between 1994 and 1996 and the seven confirmations spun between 1998 and 2004 with the 916, 996, 998 and 999 models. Ducati also achieved an encore in the Manufacturers category in the 2008 and 2009 seasons with the 1098 and 1198 models.

Almost perfect season

Today it is the Panigale V4 R that makes all Ducatisti rejoice again, through a dominance that tells of at least one triumph in each Round of the 2023 season for a total of 23 victories in 31 races. 22 successes were achieved by reigning World Champion Alvaro Bautista, capable of reaching the podium on 26 occasions, while for Michael Ruben Rinaldi the recent triumph in Race-1 in Aragon adds to another 7 podiums of the season. In total, the top-3 of Ducati riders in WorldSBK are 39 thanks also to the contribution of Danilo Petrucci (Barni Racing Team) at Most (Race-1 and Race-2) and at Donington (Race-2) and of Axel Bassani (Team Motocorsa Racing) in Misano and Imola (in both cases in Race-2).

On the Saturday of the Portuguese Round 2023, Team Aruba.it Racing WSSP and Ducati also celebrate the new Supersport World Champion Nicolò Bulega and the World Manufacturers’ Title in the WorldSSP category. Details of the race and images of the celebrations will be available in the subsequent dedicated press release.

The words of Dall’Igna and Bautista

Luigi Dall’Igna (Ducati Corse General Manager): “Today is a really important day for us. For the second consecutive year, Ducati is the best manufacturer in Superbike with the Panigale V4 R, but not only that. Aruba.it Racing WSSP team rider Nicolò Bulega was crowned WorldSSP World Champion and for the first time we also won the Manufacturers’ Title in Supersport with the Panigale V2, which debuted in the World Championship last year. We are extremely proud of these results, a sign of the great commitment we have always put into the World Series Derivatives Championship. I thank all the guys and girls at Ducati Corse who, with passion, did the job impeccably. Congratulations to Nicolò and his team for this incredible success and a special thank you to our Superbike and Supersport riders, who with their results have allowed us to reach these goals. Now we just have to stay focused: the Superbike riders’ title is still open and we will do our best to defend the title obtained by Alvaro last year”.

Alvaro Bautista: “I am very happy for this victory which also gives Ducati its second consecutive World Manufacturers’ Title. This is an important result for the large Borgo Panigale family and I am very satisfied to have contributed in a concrete way. Even during the race there were many emotions with exciting duels and a strong wind that made things difficult. The feeling on the bike wasn’t what it was in the morning and I couldn’t push as I wanted, so I thought about not making mistakes.”