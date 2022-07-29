After the Donington round and the overwhelming World Ducati Week staged in Misano, Alvaro Bautista, Michael Rinaldi and the team Aruba.it Racing – Ducati have already arrived in Most, in the Czech Republic, where the Prosecco DOC Czech Round will start tomorrow morning, the sixth stop of the 2022 WorldSBK season. Alvaro Bautista comes as leader of the standings (17 points clear of Rea, Kawasaki) at the weekend that represents the halfway point of the Superbike World Championship. Fresh from the convincing round at Donington, Michael Rinaldi will get on his Ducati Panigale V4R with the aim of further reducing the gap from fourth place in the standings (5 points). For Alvaro Bautista and Michael Rinaldi also the further stimulus of a very prestigious milestone such as that represented by the 1000th podium for Ducati (currently 999) in the Superbike World Championship.

Alvaro Bautista: “It will be my first time on this circuit with the Ducati Panigale V4R. For this reason it will be very important to immediately find the right direction in terms of setup and at the same time start working on the different tire solutions. However, there is great confidence also in light of the good race we did on Sunday after Race-1 ”.

Michael Rinaldi: “We arrive in Most after a good weekend in Donington where the feeling with the bike was very good. So I can’t wait to go out on the track to immediately try the same sensations. I feel I am in a good moment of form and the chemistry with the team and with the bike is the right one. I think this could be an important weekend for us and I can’t hide the fact that the goal is to always fight for the podium ”.