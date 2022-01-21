Chaz Davies will remain part of the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati family and will cover the role of Coach putting his experience and talent at the disposal of Alvaro Bautista, Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Nicolò Bulega who, in the 2022 season, will make his debut in the championship of the Supersport world riding the Ducati Panigale V2 of the Aruba.it Racing WSSP team. For the Welsh rider born in Knighton on February 10, 1987, a new adventure begins that will allow him to still be at the center of the action after 8 seasons – of which 6 with the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team – 266 races, 28 victories and 89 podiums achieved on a Ducati in the Superbike world championship.

Stefano Cecconi (Team Principal Aruba.it Racing – Ducati): “We are happy to be able to count on Chaz again, albeit in a new role both for him and for our team. His experience will certainly be of great help to our riders, to allow them to express their full potential to the fullest. His contribution to the SuperSport project will also be fundamental for both Nicolò Bulega and the team since the Panigale V2 has the DNA of the twin-cylinder Superbikes with which Chaz has won so much.“.

Chaz Davies (Coach, Aruba.it Racing – Ducati): “I am absolutely thrilled to remain part of the racing world and above all of the Aruba.it – ​​Ducati family, with whom I lived the best years of my racing career. It will be an interesting prospect to see the action on the other side of the fence. I believe that my seven years of experience as an official Ducati rider and the knowledge of both Ducati V2 and V4 bikes have given me the tools to be able to contribute to the future success of the team. We have excellent riders for the 2022 WorldSBK and WorldSSP Championships and I will give everything I can to maximize their potential. I want to thank Stefano Cecconi, Feel Racing and Ducati for this opportunity and I can’t wait to get started“.