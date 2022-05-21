The party at the wall and in the garage explodes when Alvaro Bautista manages to overtake Toprak Razgatlioglu under the checkered flag. This concludes Race-1 of the Estoril Round, the third event of the 2022 WorldSBK season. The Spanish rider was the protagonist of a fantastic race after a not exciting start that forced him to fight with Locatelli for the first 5 laps before chasing Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) and Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) who in the meantime had managed to create a gap of 2.5 seconds. After passing Rea in 16th, in the last corners Bautista prepares the perfect strategy that allows him to beat Razgatlioglu in the last meters.

The departure of Michael Rinaldi she is incisive but at the first corner, to avoid contact with his teammate, the Italian driver is forced to widen the trajectory losing 6 positions. Rinaldi has the merit of staying focused and in the second half of the race he pushes with conviction to recover some positions and finish in ninth place.

Alvaro Bautista: “I am really very happy with this victory. Also because it wasn’t an easy race. I made a mistake in the first corner by going wide. For this reason I lost a position and had to fight before I could concentrate on the comeback. The gap with Johnny and Toprak was quite wide but I felt that the pace was good and in the final laps I realized that I could fight for the win. The final override? I think that was the only point where I could have passed Toprak. I am very happy especially for the team that is working in the best way “.

Michael Rinaldi: “It’s a shame. The feelings before departure were positive. I felt I could be close to the leading group. Unfortunately at the first corner I had to run wide to avoid contact with Alvaro, thus losing many positions. From that moment the race was very difficult but at the same I can say that I am satisfied with the pace I managed to keep especially in the last 10 laps. I believe we are on the right track. This time we had a bit of bad luck but I can’t say I’m disappointed with what we did during the race“.