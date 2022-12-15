Acknowledging defeat and seeking perfection to win again: this is the concept, in a nutshell, of the Yamaha team principal Paul Denningwhich is already pointing to the next goals for the 2023 in order to bring the Japanese brand back to the top after a 2022 dominated by Alvaro Bautista and Ducatirespectively champions in the drivers’ world championship and in the one reserved for the teams, in addition to the affirmation in the constructors.

The British manager, since 2016 present in Yamaha after other experiences in his Crescent team and in Suzuki, he first commented on the last season, focusing on the struggle between Toprak Razgatlioglu and the Spaniard from the Borgo Panigale team to win the title: “Alvaro deserved the championship – He admitted – He has only made one mistake all season this year, at Donington, when he crashed while leading. That wasn’t enough for us to win the title, but otherwise it’s been a very successful season. Last season we won 13 races with Toprak, this year 14. Not being perfect cost us the chance to extend the battle to Phillip Island. It must be recognized that the Bautista-Ducati package and the level reached by Jonathan Rea and Kawasaki this year has been much, much higher than last year. With the same Pirelli tires and the same rules, we beat pole position times and lap times in races by an average of one second per lap. It was a big step, but in the end it wasn’t enough to be ahead”.

Consequently, in view of 2023, the ideas of Denning, Razgatlioglu and Yamaha are quite clear: “Toprak has been excellent throughout 2022 – he added – there are some little things he knows he can do better in terms of preparation for the race weekend, when maybe things don’t go as they should. We must then continue to develop the bike, Yamaha is working very hard in this direction. Operationally, there are a few things happening in the team. When your opponents are so strong, you can’t have weaknessesso we must delete them and go one step further“.