In recent days Lin Jarvis, head of the Yamaha project in MotoGP, has made no secret of continuing to have in his thoughts Toprak Razgatlioglu, Turkish rider capable of bringing the Iwata house to success in 2021 in Superbike for the first time since the victory of Ben Spies, dated 2009. The 25-year-old from Alanya’s achievements have not gone unnoticed and on the table there is a test a June – probably in Aragon – with the M1 of MotoGP, to evaluate the sensations on the saddle of a prototype of the premier class and therefore the possibility of a category jump as early as 2023. Jarvis has opened the doors of the RNF WithU team of Razlan Razali in Razgatlioglu, but this hypothesis is far from concrete, given the possibility of the Malaysian structure to pass with Aprilia and the possibility for Yamaha to remain without a satellite team.

Meanwhile, the 2022 Superbike season has started again and after two rounds the Turkish has not yet managed to win, so much so that he is third in the standings, 45 points away from the current leader Alvaro Bautista. Paul Denningwho heads the PATA Yamaha team in WSBK, did not hide his hopes of continuing with Razgatlioglu, praising his talent in an interview with Motorcycle News: “He is more talented than any driver I’ve ever worked with and any driver I’ve ever seen. I would put Toprak on the same level as Marc Marquez or Casey Stoner. The things it can do on a motorcycle I’ve never seen anyone do. It puts tremendous pressure on the front brake, while being so thin that it lifts the rear wheel. Plus he has incredible control and precision, and these traits show his natural talent. He has a balance, body control and strength that most athletes don’t have ”.