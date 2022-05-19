After a month’s break from the Assen round, the Superbike World Championship is finally ready to restart from the splendid Portuguese town of Estoril, where the third round of the 2022 season will be staged this weekend. and builders smiling at Alvaro Bautista and to their team, theAruba.it Ducatiwinners of the last round in Race-2 in the Netherlands.

Also thanks to this success, the Spaniard can now enjoy provisional leadership in the ranking with an 18-point advantage over his direct rival Jonathan Rea, on the Kawasaki: “We are all very excited for this race – number 19 explained – after the round in Holland, in which the sensations with the bike were really excellent, there is a great desire to get back on track and try to find the same feeling immediately. The Estoril circuit is a somewhat special track, with many very demanding braking sections, many stop and go, and only one long and very beautiful corner. I’ve done some good results in the past though I’ve never ridden on this circuit with the Ducati. As always we will try to get the most out of every race ”.

Desire for progress and redemption also for Bautista’s teammate, Michael Rinaldi. The number 21 figures momentarily in 6th place in the standings, second among the Italians behind the Yamaha of compatriot Andrea Locatelli, currently 12 points away: “We have worked a lot in recent weeks, and the feeling is that we have managed to identify the solution that could allow us to take an important step already in Portugal – commented the Rimini – The start of the season was not as we would have liked, but I am sure that the direction taken is the right one. So I can’t wait to get out on the track and find out if the sensations I had in the recent test can reflect on the feeling with my Ducati ”.