With the end of the European season, Superbike is ready to tackle a triptych of weekend away from Old World starting this weekend on the San Juan Villicum circuit, in Argentina. Waiting for the South American round, the provisional classification sees Alvaro Bautista in the role of super favorite for the conquest of the world title, with ben 56 points advantage on the Yamaha’s Toprak Razgatlioglu. The Turkish rider is the only rider capable of putting the Spaniard of the Aruba.it Ducati team in real difficulty, as he enjoys a gap of 82 lengths up Jonathan Rea, third in the ranking. The Northern Irishman is still mathematically in the game for the championship, but he will be forced to give his all in order not to lose definitively, even if the mission is particularly complex.

At the same time, the victory won in Race-2 at Portimao gave further motivation to the number 19 of the Borgo Panigale team, who will attempt the extension to see the entry into the golden register of this category ever closer: “I’m energized after the excellent feeling I found during the Portimao weekend – he has declared – this, however, is a new challenge. I don’t have much experience on this circuit with Ducati where I raced three years ago. We certainly start a little further back than the others but we are very focused. It will be important to find positive indications from the first free practice. The expectations are always the same: to have fun on the bike and then come to terms at the end of the weekend ”.

The Argentine weekend could also reserve joys for the other Ducati of Michael Ruben Rinaldi, determined to do well on a circuit particularly appreciated by the Rimini: “It is the first race outside of Europe, and this always represents reason of interest and excitement – has explained – that of San Juan, moreover, is a circuit that I really like. I feel I am in one very positive state of form. In the last few races we have shown that we have found the right conditions to be fast. We have to start well from tomorrow morning and improve, session after session, to put ourselves in the conditions to always be able to fight for the top positions ”.