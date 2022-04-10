Two wins for Alvaro Bautista and two races as a protagonist for Michael Rinaldi: these are the highlights of the extraordinary Sunday of the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team. The Pirelli Aragon Round, the first stop of the 2022 WorldSBK season, concludes with the Spanish rider in first place in the World Superbike Championship standings and with Ducati leading the constructors’ standings.

Alvaro Bautista dominates the race from the first laps and finishes in first place with a 5 second advantage over Rea (Kawasaki). Michael Rinaldi struggles with Razgatliogliu (Yamaha) and Rea (Kawasaki). The battle is intense and the Italian driver also manages to move into second position. At the last corner, however, he suffered an aggressive overtaking from Razgatlioglu and had to settle for fourth place just 59 thousandths from the podium.

As in the SPR, Alvaro Bautista starts well, fights in the first lap with Rea (Kawasaki) and then pushes hard to create that gap that allows him to pass under the checkered flag with more than 4 seconds of advantage. Michael Rinaldi is always with the podium group from the start. The Italian driver takes second position and tries to stay with his teammate. From the middle of the race, however, the rear grip drops visibly and does not allow him to conquer what would have been a well-deserved podium.

Alvaro Bautista: “I’m really happy. It was a very positive weekend, we achieved important results but the fundamental thing was to regain confidence with these sensations, with the bike, with the team, with my fans. I was also satisfied yesterday for second place but I felt that something was missing. From the warm up the feeling was very good and consequently I tried to push even more. We started very well. I can’t wait to be in Assen “.

Michael Rinaldi: “I close this weekend with mixed emotions. I am very satisfied with the work we have done and also because in every race we have been able to easily fight for the podium. On the other hand, however, it is clear that something is missing. The balance is certainly positive but we will have to work to fix those details that can allow us to be even more competitive“.