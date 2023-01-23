The splendid snow-capped Alps of Madonna di Campiglio (TN, Italy) were the backdrop for the spectacular presentation of the two teams that last year won everything in the two world motorcycle championships. On the one hand the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team which dominated in WorldSBK with Alvaro Bautista, on the other the Ducati Lenovo Team which triumphed in MotoGP with Francesco Bagnaia. Together with them, their teammates Michael Rinaldi and Enea Bastianini who will ride their respective Ducati Panigale V4R and Ducati Desmosedici GP in the next exciting challenges that the 2023 season will offer.

L’unveiling of the four bikes, held at the Pala Campiglio in front of a crowded audience of authorities, sponsors and guests, was enhanced by the surprise given to those present by the two 2022 World Champion riders who in the next MotoGP and WorldSBK campaign will race with the number 1 on their Ducati.

However, the time for celebrations for the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team is already over. Drivers and staff will in fact leave Madonna di Campiglio tomorrow morning to move to Jerez de la Frontera where the first tests of the 2023 season will get underway on Wednesday, followed by the Portimao sessions scheduled for 31 January and 1 February. The first race weekend (preceded by another two days of testing) is instead set for February 24-26 at the Phillip Island circuit in Australia.

Stefano Cecconi (Team Principal Aruba.it Racing – Ducati): “We have worked hard in recent years to get the result of last season. Winning the title, however, does not represent a point of arrival for us but rather an extra stimulus to continue developing and increasing our professionalism and our commitment. So let’s start again from Alvaro’s certainties, Michael’s desire, the performance of the Ducati Panigale V4 R and the invaluable human value of the whole team. It will be an unprecedented season for Aruba.it Racing – Ducati: a season in which we will probably be considered the team to beat. This means responsibility, concentration, determination but also pride, a sense of belonging and the desire to defend the position we have conquered without ever losing faith in our means, even when the results weren’t what we hoped for. We have been representing Ducati in the Superbike World Championship since 2015 and we want to continue to do so in the best possible way also in the 2023 season. For this reason, I wish all the best to the riders and all the team members”.

Claudio Domenicali (CEO Ducati Motor Holding): “Today we are living another memorable moment for Ducati. For the first time in the company’s history, we are presenting together the official teams involved in the MotoGP and WorldSBK championships, the Ducati Lenovo Team and the Aruba.it – Racing Ducati Team. Starting all over again together is a splendid way to celebrate the value and skills of the best Ducati Corse team ever, which with its daily work has taken us to the top of the world. After the incredible successes of the past sports season, the challenge of reconfirming fascinates us a lot and I’m happy that it starts from a location like Madonna di Campiglio, the perfect expression of “Made in Italy” of which we are proud ambassadors. Ducati is a brand characterized by style, performance and technology, in which the passion for racing is a central element. Working while having fun is part of our creed: it gives added value to what we do and allows us to commit ourselves even more by managing fatigue better. The beauty and opportunities of the mountains that welcome us are the perfect opportunity to combine the commitments of the presentation event with moments of pure leisure, to give us the right energy in view of the start of the season.”

Luigi Dall’Igna (General Manager of Ducati Corse): “2022 was a truly incredible year for us: Alvaro and the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team won everything that could be won in the Superbike world championship, bringing back to Bologna the constructors, riders and team titles that had been missing for many years . These successes represent a great stimulus for us this year: the goal, in fact, will not only be to be able to repeat ourselves, but it will also be to try and outdo ourselves. Obviously, it won’t be easy: the level of the World Championship for Series Derivatives increases from season to season, as last year’s exciting and hard-fought races demonstrate, and 2023 will be no different! We are ready to take on this exciting new challenge, knowing that we can once again count on the winning pairing of reigning World Champion Alvaro Bautista and our Panigale V4 R and Michael Ruben Rinaldi, in his third year with the factory team. We can’t wait as we start this new season to defend the three world titles”.

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #19): “We have a new challenge ahead of us. After a fantastic season in which we won with Ducati in both Superbike and MotoGP, 2023 will inevitably be a difficult year. Running with the number 1, in fact, our goal can only be one: to win. We will have a lot of pressure but at the same time we will have to stay calm, try to work with great concentration but also with serenity. We’ll have a new bike and even if it won’t be extremely different from the one in 2022, it’s clear that the work we’ll be able to do before the first race will be fundamental to fix those details that will help us make the most of its performance. I would also like to address a thought to all the Ducatisti: I am very proud of all our fans who followed us last season and I hope that with the result we have achieved, in 2023 there will be even more to support us on circuits all over the world. world. I am a Ducatista and I feel lucky to be able to defend the colors of the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team”.

Michael Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #21): “I start this new adventure with great enthusiasm. Together with my team we have always made progress in the last two years, managing to improve our results. As a team we won three titles last season and this means that the package is very strong. During the winter we analyzed the points we need to concentrate on to improve and therefore try to be competitive in the race for the title. I have worked a lot in these weeks and I will continue to do so with great dedication in order to always be able to express my maximum potential. There will be lots of new features, also on the bike, and for this reason I can’t wait to get started. I want to thank Aruba and Ducati for the opportunity to ride this beautiful Panigale V4 R and be part of such an ambitious team”.