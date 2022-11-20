World champion and winner of the last race of the season: the 2022 world championship ends with the icing on the back for Alvaro Bautistawho after the amazing comeback in the Superpole Race also wins Race-2 on Phillip Island. In dry track conditions, but with strong winds, the Spaniard of the Ducati makes the most of starting from the first box of the grid, maintaining the leadership, only to then momentarily lose it in favor of Jonathan Rea, winner in Race-1. Well too Reddingwho finishes between the two in second position, taking advantage of the close fight for the conquest of the top of the standings.
The BMW driver, however, subsequently slipped out of the podium zone following an attack by Razgatliogluhowever struggling to keep the 3rd place on the other Kawasaki by Alex Lowes. Not surprisingly, the Turk loses the potential top-3 on the British in the fourteenth round, just before the race suspension: during 17th roundthe Race Direction decides in fact for the early conclusion of the event following a bad event incident between Xavi Fores and Eugene Laverty, which ends his career in the worst possible way. The conditions of the Irishman, transported to the medical center, still remain to be understood. Thus Bautista wins in front of Rea, who celebrates his 377th Superbike GP equaling the record of Troy Corser finishing in front of his teammate. With Race-2 at Phillip Island, Superbike postpones the appointment to 2023, with Bautista and Ducati in the role of reigning world champions riders, teams and manufacturers.
WSBK | Phillip Island, Race-2: order of arrival
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|TIME/GAP
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|Ducati
|27:08.334
|2
|Jonathan Rea
|Kawasaki
|+0.357
|3
|Alex Lowes
|Kawasaki
|+1 sector
|4
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|Yamaha
|+1 sector
|5
|Andrea Locatelli
|Yamaha
|+2 sectors
|6
|Scott Redding
|BMW
|+2 sectors
|7
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|Ducati
|+2 sectors
|8
|Philipp Oettl
|Ducati
|+2 sectors
|9
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|Honda
|+2 sectors
|10
|Loris Baz
|BMW
|+3 sectors
|11
|Axel Bassani
|Ducati
|+3 sectors
|12
|Michael Van der Mark
|BMW
|+3 sectors
|13
|Lucas Mahias
|Kawasaki
|+4 sectors
|14
|Oliver Konig
|Kawasaki
|+4 sectors
|15
|Leandro Mercado
|Honda
|+4 sectors
|16
|Kohta Nozane
|Yamaha
|+4 sectors
|17
|Hafizh Syahrin
|Honda
|+4 sectors
|18
|Kyle Smith
|Kawasaki
|+6 sectors
|19
|Garret Gerloff
|Yamaha
|Retired
|20
|Eugene Laverty
|BMW
|Retired
|21
|Xavi Forest
|Ducati
|Retired
|22
|Xavi Vierge
|Honda
|Retired
