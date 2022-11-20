World champion and winner of the last race of the season: the 2022 world championship ends with the icing on the back for Alvaro Bautistawho after the amazing comeback in the Superpole Race also wins Race-2 on Phillip Island. In dry track conditions, but with strong winds, the Spaniard of the Ducati makes the most of starting from the first box of the grid, maintaining the leadership, only to then momentarily lose it in favor of Jonathan Rea, winner in Race-1. Well too Reddingwho finishes between the two in second position, taking advantage of the close fight for the conquest of the top of the standings.

The BMW driver, however, subsequently slipped out of the podium zone following an attack by Razgatliogluhowever struggling to keep the 3rd place on the other Kawasaki by Alex Lowes. Not surprisingly, the Turk loses the potential top-3 on the British in the fourteenth round, just before the race suspension: during 17th roundthe Race Direction decides in fact for the early conclusion of the event following a bad event incident between Xavi Fores and Eugene Laverty, which ends his career in the worst possible way. The conditions of the Irishman, transported to the medical center, still remain to be understood. Thus Bautista wins in front of Rea, who celebrates his 377th Superbike GP equaling the record of Troy Corser finishing in front of his teammate. With Race-2 at Phillip Island, Superbike postpones the appointment to 2023, with Bautista and Ducati in the role of reigning world champions riders, teams and manufacturers.

WSBK | Phillip Island, Race-2: order of arrival



POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 Alvaro Bautista Ducati 27:08.334 2 Jonathan Rea Kawasaki +0.357 3 Alex Lowes Kawasaki +1 sector 4 Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha +1 sector 5 Andrea Locatelli Yamaha +2 sectors 6 Scott Redding BMW +2 sectors 7 Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati +2 sectors 8 Philipp Oettl Ducati +2 sectors 9 Tetsuta Nagashima Honda +2 sectors 10 Loris Baz BMW +3 sectors 11 Axel Bassani Ducati +3 sectors 12 Michael Van der Mark BMW +3 sectors 13 Lucas Mahias Kawasaki +4 sectors 14 Oliver Konig Kawasaki +4 sectors 15 Leandro Mercado Honda +4 sectors 16 Kohta Nozane Yamaha +4 sectors 17 Hafizh Syahrin Honda +4 sectors 18 Kyle Smith Kawasaki +6 sectors 19 Garret Gerloff Yamaha Retired 20 Eugene Laverty BMW Retired 21 Xavi Forest Ducati Retired 22 Xavi Vierge Honda Retired