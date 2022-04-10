The podium of the Race-2 of the Aragon round is the exact photocopy of what was presented to the spectators this morning after the Superpole Race, with Alvaro Bautista who officially concluded the first stage of the 2022 world championship again as the winner from the event. Again, the Spaniard from Ducati triumphed ahead of Jonathan Reaand also here by distancing himself from the English of Kawasaki and from his direct rivals such as Toprak Razgatlioglu, 3rd at the finish line after another challenge born between him and Michael Rinaldi, this time decided in the laps preceding the exposure of the checkered flag.

The race, however, had begun in the sign of the head-to-head between Rea and Bautista, with the former Honda rider determined to recover the leadership after the excellent inspiration of the British at the start, which allowed the latter to leap ahead. to everyone. At that point, as well as in the following three laps, the challenge between the two alternated in a succession of spectacular overtaking and counter-overtaking, until the second Ducati of Michael Rinaldi. The Rimini rider, after getting the better of Razgatlioglu, in fact made up ground on the six-time world champion’s Kawasaki, attempting a braking at the first corner. The move, very decisive, took both riders off the line, but while Rinaldi secured his goal, Rea lost his position also on the Turkish of Yamaha, quick to take advantage of the episode in his favor to move up to 3rd. place.

Subsequently, without losing heart, Rea regained ground first on the reigning world champion, first recovering the podium area, and then again the 2nd place finish, thanks to a collapse of Rinaldi’s performances. The latter, three laps from the end, also failed to finish in the top 3 once again to the detriment of Razgatlioglu, who overtook him with a decisive maneuver sending him into fourth position ahead of Alex Lowes’ second official Kawasaki. As far as the Italians are concerned, the good performance of Axel Bassani, 6th at the finish. Bad luck, however, for Locatelli from San Marino, 19th at the finish line after recovering from a crash on lap 2. Among the retired, however, Scott Redding and Kohta Nozane, respectively due to a mechanical failure and a fall.

Round Aragon – Complete classification Race 2

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME / DETACHMENT 1 Alvaro Bautista Aruba.it Ducati 33: 17,081 2 Jonathan Rea Kawasaki Racing +4,393 3 Toprak Razgatlioglu Pata Yamaha with Brixx +6.223 4 Michael Rinaldi Aruba.it Ducati +8.817 5 Alex Lowes Kawasaki Racing +12.247 6 Axel Bassani Ducati motorcycle race +15.775 7 Loris Baz Bonovo BMW +23.925 8 Xavi Vierge Honda +24.790 9 Garrett Gerloff GYTR GRT Yamaha +25.406 10 Iker Lecuona Honda +25.570 11 Lucas Mahias Kawasaki Puccetti +27.641 12 Eugene Laverty Bonovo BMW +28.867 13 Philipp Oettl Goeleven Ducati +29.325 14 Roberto Drummers Motoxracing Yamaha +29.555 15 Illia Mykhalchyk BMW Motorrad +31.843 16 Luca Bernardi BARNI Spark Ducati +43.246 17 Gabriel Ruiu Bmax BMW + 45-734 18 Christophe Ponsson Gil Yamaha +46.349 19 Andrew Locatelli Pata Yamaha with Brixx +55.354 20 Hafizh Syahrin MY Honda +59.398 21 Lucas Mercado MY Honda +1: 01.009 22 Oliver Konig Orelac Kawasaki +1: 07.061 23 Loris Cresson Pedercini Kawasaki +1: 18.320 // Kohta Nozane GYTR GRT Yamaha Withdrawn // Scott Redding BMW Motorrad Withdrawn