The basis for a great comeback

During the first half of the Acropolis Rally, which is taking place these days in Greece and which will continue until Sunday, news has arrived from the world of the WRC that could give way to a sensational comeback: as indicated by dirtfish. comwho reported the words of FIA President Mohammed ben Sulayem, Subaru could be close to returning to the World Rally Championshipabandoned in 2008 following the economic crisis.

Toyota’s support

A return that would also be possible thanks to the support of Toyotaalready present in the role of absolute protagonist in the WRC and which owns a share of the famous Japanese brand: “It’s no secret that I had a good meeting with Mr. Akio Toyoda (said Ben Sulayem referring to the President of Toyota) and I asked him what we could do to entice other manufacturers to enter the WRC. I listened to a very passionate person, and he told me about Subaru. They own a percentage of the latter and they are about to support an initiative that brings Subaru into the WRC, and told me about this project with confidence. I hope some of that comes out, and I think more manufacturers are good.”

The technical obstacle

To further favor the rapprochement of Subaru there would also be the chassis of cars, compliant with the technical regulation of the Rally1. Otherwise, however, as far as the motorwith this obstacle that could still be overcome thanks to the support of Toyota: “I see positive signs from the President of Toyota in getting Subaru to come back and provide the enginewhich represents the problem – added Ben Sulayem – it is not a question related to the car, but to the engine they have, but I see signs of optimism“.

History and successes

However, it remained in the world of rallies through the Subaru Motorsport USA program, to which was added the launch of the new WRX, Subaru wrote the history of the WRC especially in the mid-1990s, with three constructors’ titles won consecutively from 1995 to 1997. In the first season he was the late one Colin McRae to conquer the double pilots-constructors, followed by the affirmations of Richard Burns in 2001 and of Petter Solberg two years later.