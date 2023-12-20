NAfter more than 48 years in prison, a man mistakenly convicted of murder in the US state of Oklahoma has been declared innocent. According to The National Registry of Exonerations project, 71-year-old Glynn Simmons is the inmate who spent the longest time innocently behind bars in US history before being acquitted.

The African American was released in July after exactly 48 years, one month and 18 days in prison. Judge Amy Palumbo overturned Simmons' conviction at the time. The official acquittal took place on Tuesday, as was announced on Wednesday. “We've been waiting for this day for a long, long time,” Simmons said afterwards. “We can finally say that justice has been done.”

Simmons was initially sentenced to death

Simmons and another suspect, Don Roberts, were sentenced to death in 1975 for the murder of an Edmond liquor store employee during a robbery. The death sentences were later commuted to life imprisonment. The conviction was based solely on the testimony of a teenager who suffered a gunshot wound to the head during the robbery but survived.

She subsequently stated that she recognized Simmons and Roberts. Later there were considerable doubts about the reliability of this statement. Both men testified during the trial that they were not even in Oklahoma at the time of the crime. Roberts was released from prison in 2008.

Critics see systemic racism

Simmons should now be entitled to compensation. “What was done cannot be undone, but there could be accountability,” said the acquitted man.

In the USA there are always serious errors in judgment. Members of minorities such as African Americans, who often cannot afford good lawyers, are often affected. Critics see systemic racism in the US justice system.