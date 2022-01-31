The terrorist Houthi militia continues its despicable attacks by targeting civilian facilities in the Emirates. Their sick fantasies imagine that with their criminal and aggressive plans they can undermine the Emirates, where life goes on as usual, and it has become a global destination. These days, a number of world leaders and tens of thousands of visitors and guests are witnessing the influx of, It hosts various events and forums, and the largest global event, Expo 2020 Dubai, and is preparing to receive more than 16 million tourists.

The unarmed terrorist militias are a tool of a hateful expansionist project that is dying, and the hawks of the Emirates and the coalition are destroying their dens and burrows, in addition to the bitter defeats they suffered on all fronts at the hands of the forces of giants, the popular resistance and the national army with the support of the “Arab Alliance”. Only minutes after the Houthi terrorist attack yesterday dawn, the hawks of our air forces were destroying in the Yemeni governorate of Al-Jawf the site and launch pad of that missile that was intercepted and destroyed.

The defense and military responses to the attacks are borne by the staunch forces of our valiant armed forces, the shield and the fort, and we all stand behind them and our wise leadership in a homeland that we redeem with blood and lives and every precious and precious thing. And there remains a great responsibility on the shoulders of every citizen and resident of not circulating any information, news, or video clips except from its official sources. Otherwise, the Houthi terrorist enemy and the hateful platforms against the Emirates benefit from it, which traps what is published on social media and rebroadcasts it, in addition to lies. Fallacies that only express the extent of its hatred against the UAE and its people, and its achievements and gains, which have made it today at the forefront of international indicators.

Hence the Ministry of Defense’s appeals and calls for everyone to derive news from its official sources, as well as criminalizing the circulation of video clips that show the state’s defenses confronting the attempts of terrorist militias. Citizens and the strength of national cohesion, and in this delicate circumstance, we must all show the highest levels of vigilance and awareness.

Al-Houthi terrorist attacks targeting civilians, whether in the Emirates, or the big sister Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, confirms, in addition to the state of frustration, despair and defeat of the terrorist militias, the level of their international isolation after this broad international solidarity with the UAE, and believes in its criminal and aggressive actions capable of getting out of its predicament, but no way. , it is wrong to test the Emirates.