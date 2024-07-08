Savona – They found him driving a car that was driving the wrong way along the A6 Turin-Savona motorwayin the Cuneo stretch between Marene and Fossano (Cuneo). The driver, about 50 years old, resident outside the province, tested negative for alcohol and drugs: since he was in a state of confusion, the traffic police officers accompanied him to the hospital in Savigliano for tests.

The episode occurred around 1.30 am of last July 3. Following a report, the patrols identified a Fiat Doblò travelling in the direction of Liguria, dodging vehicles coming from the opposite direction on the same carriageway.

Only after having traveled a few kilometers paired with patrol cars with sirens and flashing lights on, separated only by the guardrail, the driver realized he had made a mistake and stopped the car. He was therefore sanctioned with the withdrawal of his license: the vehicle is subject to administrative seizure.