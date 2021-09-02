It is Marcela Lagarde who is attributed the concept of “femicide”, a triggering phenomenon that began years ago in the north of the country and which has continued to spread like a purple stain: the mysterious and unimaginable death of women in total defenselessness is something that continues to worry and for which a probable solution is not visualized.

In the Mexico of the 40s of the last century, the discovery of five corpses in the garden of Goyo Cárdenas, in Tacuba. In one of his brilliant chronicles, Carlos Monsivaís warned of the misuse of psychoanalytic concepts — of their popularization — and gave the example of G. Cardenas. At that time there was still no talk of serial killers, but there was talk of “oedipal complexes” and the like. Then came the Pelón Sobrera de la Flor, protected by his own mother to cover up his misdeeds. Delving into the subject, the true scholars warned that there was a radius of action and a profile chosen by them and that probably a sexual factor was associated with the search for their victims. Nothing more.

It is known that when Goyo Cárdenas left prison in 1976, Mario Moya Palencia, Secretary of the Interior, asked for applause for him in the Chamber of Deputies. There his aspirations to succeed Luis Echeverría Álvarez in the Presidency of the Republic fell.

We are facing delicate situations that hurt a community, that hurt sensibilities. And that is not enough.

Days ago, some opinions of Iván Ruiz regarding the violence were made viral in the printed media and electronic pages. The former director of the Institute for Aesthetic Research at UNAM said in a radio broadcast that all femicide has a passionate charge and is an act of love. And it sustained it under flimsy arguments that reach the implausibility. The rejection and protests did not wait.

Among his gibberish, he made it clear that he has not declared himself a feminist and that the term “feminicide” is banal, he expressed it.

I wouldn’t deal with this here if it weren’t for the aberration — and outrage — of the matter.

Femicide should not be justified on the unsustainable argument that it is an act of love. In the serious bibliography I searched for, I did not find a single similar mention.

It is, in any case, a powerful aggravation of contemporary Mexico. Yes indeed.

Juan Gerardo Sampedro