The badly timed alarm clock did not go off and so the bishop did not celebrate midnight mass. The bishop of Vittorio Veneto (Treviso), mgr. Corrado Pizziolo, during the mass celebrated on Christmas morning, as reported by a video of the celebration broadcast on ‘La Tenda Tv’. At the end of the celebration, the bishop asked for an “excuse” explaining that “mass was at midnight and at 9pm I had finished eating and set the alarm but, instead of setting it at 10.50pm, I set it at 10.50am, and so it didn’t play.”

At one point, he said he heard a knock on the door and it was a person sent by another priest “concerned I might have had a stroke.” The bishop, also thanking the priest who replaced him at midnight mass, recounted the incident to the faithful who responded with applause.