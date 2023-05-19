The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases ordered a woman to pay another 2,000 dirhams as material and moral compensation for accidentally hitting her in the face.

In the details, a woman filed a lawsuit against another, asking to oblige her to pay her 6,292 dirhams in treatment expenses and to oblige her to pay her 20,000 dirhams in material and moral compensation and legal interest while obligating her to pay fees and expenses, noting that the defendant caused her injury by mistake, in order to hit her unintentionally. On her face, which led to her falling to the ground, and a penal order with a fine was issued against her.

While the defendant submitted an answer memorandum in which she confirmed that the plaintiff slandered her, and that the incident could be seen through surveillance cameras, making sure that the blow was accidental and did not cause her what she claims, and demanded that the case be dismissed.

In the merits of the ruling, the court stated that, according to the decision of the Law of Evidence in Civil and Commercial Transactions, the plaintiff must prove what he claims of right and the defendant has the right to deny it, noting that it is clear from the attached penal order that the defendant caused her mistake to injure the plaintiff, and she was fined by the prosecution. The public because of that mistake, and the defendant did not provide evidence that she objected to that matter, and therefore the court extracts the defendant’s mistake and the element of error was available before it, and it was clear that this error was the cause of damages to the plaintiff, which makes the elements of liability of error, damage and relationship causation was provided against the defendant.

The court indicated that the defendant’s mistake resulted in material and moral damages to the plaintiff, which was her review of the hospital at the time of the accident and the payment of some fees, in addition to her feeling of grief.