They ask: “What do you think about the quality of Latin American journalism?” They ask: “Do you think the media is in crisis?” They ask: “What newspapers do you read?” They ask: “What do you think about the coverage of the war in Ukraine?” They ask: “How do you choose your topics?” They ask: “How do you relate to your interviewees?” They ask: “How long does it take you to write a story?” They ask: “Do you use a tape recorder or a notebook?” They ask: “Do you transcribe your own interviews?” They ask: “What is your work method?” They ask: “Why has politics reached such extreme polarization?” They ask: What is it like to live with inflation in Argentina?” They ask: “Who would you like to interview that you haven’t interviewed yet?” They ask: “Which of all your texts gave you the most work?” They ask: “Who are your role models in journalism?” They ask: “What do you think about inclusive language?” They ask, “Can you give any advice to colleagues who are just starting out?” They ask, “Are you working on multiple projects at once?” They ask, “What did publishing this book mean to you?” They ask, “Why don’t you have social media?” But they never ask the questions that could produce dangerous answers. Answers like: loneliness, absolute fear, little, never or just once, it’s been too long since I’ve had it, I have no hope it will happen again, fury, panic, emptiness, annoyance, boredom, anguish, anger, I still miss him, I can’t get used to the idea of ​​not being able to call him to tell me “It’s going to be okay,” I was actually fired, resentment, resentment, resentment, envy, no illusions about it, fed up, I almost never make it, I do but I don’t like it, it was a bad decision, I got there because of a long chain of coincidences and chances coupled with frightening terrors that I will list, sometimes — many times — I hate it. Blessed are those who do not ask. They allow us to continue pretending, to leave the mask in place.

