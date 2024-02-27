“I don't know anything. This is very clumsy,” a Justice official emails colleagues after he was arrested at the end of April nu.nl has read that traffic fines will increase by 10 percent in 2024. “Seems to come from the minister himself,” responds a colleague. “Quite unfortunate.”

Officials at the Ministry of Justice and Security were very surprised when they learned last spring that their minister Dilan Yesilgöz (VVD) had promised to increase traffic fines by 10 percent in 2024 during the annual spring budget discussions with the cabinet. Financial setbacks are the reason.

The increase is on top of the 8.7 percent increase in 2023. Traffic fines have therefore reached a record high. For example, a driver who is caught holding a phone will lose 429 euros from Friday – when the new fine rates come into effect.

NRC investigated the development of the traffic fine increases and drew, among other things, on internal documents that became public after an appeal to the Open Government Act. This shows that the minister apparently did not act in line with a parliamentary motion not to cover budget deficits with fines, did not wait for a critical investigation she had 'ordered' into the risks of a fine increase and put pressure on the Public Prosecution Service to also reduce the fines for criminal orders. to increase significantly. In the meantime, the balance between the Dutch fine systems became even more lost.

Sky-high inflation

That Yesilgöz' officials last spring not amused Responding to the traffic fine increase has everything to do with the history of the previous increase, which has just come into effect. The increase of 8.7 percent as of March 2023 has not gone down well politically and socially. Yesilgöz decided to increase the fines – as usual – with inflation. Since this is exceptionally high, the minister has come under fire from various quarters. PvdA MPs Songül Mutluer and Barbara Kathmann, for example, find it unheard of that “at a time of a serious purchasing power and poverty crisis” traffic fines are increasing along with sky-high inflation.

It is not only the opposition that holds this opinion. The Public Prosecution Service is also very critical of the fine increase, internal documents show. The College of Attorneys General informs Yesilgöz that it has “serious objections”. In addition to the costs for citizens, these objections also have a fundamental reason: the link between the amount of a sanction and the seriousness of the criminal offense has been lost.

To illustrate this, the Public Prosecution Service gives the example of wrongly parking in a disabled parking space. At the time of writing, this results in a fine of 410 euros (and from Friday of 490 euros). While the standard fine for assault – the 'dry blow' that hurts but does not cause injury – is 400 euros.

Within the Dutch fine system, the Public Prosecution Service is responsible for the rate increases for criminal orders: fines for more serious traffic violations such as driving under the influence, but also offenses such as assault and vandalism. Every year, approximately 300,000 fines are imposed through criminal orders. These are outweighed by the amount of fines for lighter offences, such as driving too fast or with a phone in hand. About eight million of these types of fines are issued every year, worth 800 million euros to the treasury. The increase in these so-called Mulder fine rates is the responsibility of the Minister of Justice.

Due to the exceptionally high inflation, the Public Prosecution Service does not want to index its own criminal orders to the inflation rate, but only increases it by 2 percent. That news does not go down well with Yesilgöz and the ministry. The difference with the company's own 8.7 percent increase is considered “socially and politically difficult to explain,” a memo that officials drew up for the minister shows. That is why Yesilgöz schedules an appointment with then Public Prosecution Service CEO Gerrit van der Burg in which she strongly requests him to also increase the criminal orders by 8.7 percent. Van der Burg refuses, but does accommodate Yesilgöz somewhat. After the conversation with the minister, the Public Prosecution Service decides to increase the criminal orders by 3 percent, half more than initially intended.

'Identification is missing'

The increase in the rates of traffic fines has been bothering the Board of Attorneys General for some time. It will send Yesilgöz two letters of concern in 2022. On the one hand, about the aforementioned balance between the amount of fines and the seriousness of the criminal offenses; on the other hand, about the relationships between traffic fines themselves. Because the Ministry of Justice is increasing traffic fines, there is a risk that a 'light' Mulder fine for a speeding violation of, for example, 22 kilometers per hour will be higher than the 'heavy' penalty that people receive for driving 23 kilometers per hour too fast.

Due to “the seriousness of this signal”, the minister is requesting the Board to conduct an investigation into the imbalance in the fine system in early 2023 and to advise it on how to restore it.

That advisory report Fine systems in balance will be ready at the end of May and it doesn't lie. The researchers note that the relationships between the fine categories are incorrect and argue for reversing all increases that go beyond inflation correction. If this does not happen, or if the Justice Department itself imposes further increases, this will lead to an “untenable picture of the future” in which discrepancies in the sanctions system become “increasingly noticeable to citizens, while there is no justification for this”.

Justice officials refer to this investigation when they learn via nu.nl at the end of April 2023 that the fines will be increased again, which they call “very inconvenient”. Yesilgöz awaits her request Fine systems in balance namely not completed and even a 10 percent increase in fines, which is completely at odds with the conclusions. This time there is not only an inflation correction (of 5.7 percent), but also a separate increase (of 4.3 percent). This only increases the imbalance.

Public support

The increase is receiving even more social criticism than that of the previous year. For example, legislative advisor the Council of State express his disapproval in no uncertain terms. The Council emphasizes that the minister has given the advice that she requested Fine systems in balance does not follow up, does not refer to it at all and, on the contrary, takes measures that increase “the existing imbalance” between fines. This has “negative consequences for social support” for fines.

In addition, the increase is being introduced for completely the wrong reasons. “The purpose of fines is to sanction punishable behavior and to increase road safety. Increasing the rates of traffic fines should therefore be exclusively related to that goal,” said the Council of State, which could discover no other reason for the rate increase than to close gaps in the budget.

Officials at the Ministry of Justice also see this financial motivation. It creates a flashback to 2016, when faction leaders Diederik Samsom (PvdA) and Halbe Zijlstra (VVD) submitted a proposal supported by the entire House of Representatives. motion that from now on the proceeds from traffic fines should end up in the treasury, instead of in the bank account of the Ministry of Justice.

In this way, the perverse incentive of increasing traffic fines in order to complete the justice budget can be prevented. After all: “Traffic enforcement is there to guarantee and increase road safety,” according to the petitioners.

The driver who holds a phone while driving will lose 429 euros from Friday

The then Minister of Security and Justice Ard van der Steur (VVD) then informed the House that the motion will be implemented from 2017 onwards. executed. “To the extent that there was a budgetary incentive for traffic enforcement policy, that incentive has now been removed.”

Yesilgöz's predecessor Ferd Grapperhaus (CDA) is perpetuating this new policy. In response In response to the request for additional cuts, he wrote to the House at the end of 2021 that increasing traffic fines is not an option precisely because of that parliamentary motion. “The reasoning for this was precisely to prevent intensifying enforcement or increasing fine amounts from being motivated by financial considerations rather than policy considerations.” According to the minister, this is also important “for the social acceptance of the traffic fine system.”

The 10 percent fine increase that Yesilgöz decides on in 2023, in particular the 4.3 percent increase that is not an inflation correction, appears to be at odds with the new policy, an official emails several colleagues. The aim of the policy was to prevent gaps in the Justice budget from being covered by higher fines. “That is exactly what seems to be happening now”, or “in a roundabout way”: by increasing traffic fines, the Justice Department does not have to cut back on its own budget.

In the state treasury

Yesilgöz, her spokesperson said when asked, sees it differently. According to the minister, action is still being taken in line with the parliamentary motion, because the fine proceeds end up in the state treasury and the financial scope for the ministry is not dependent on windfalls or setbacks in the proceeds.

Yesilgöz finds the traffic fine increase “far from ideal”, but it has been implemented “to avoid painful cuts”. To balance the state budget, many ministries had to contribute. Against that background, according to her spokesperson, Yesilgöz had a choice: cut back on organizations such as the police and the Public Prosecution Service – and therefore on crime prevention – or increase fines.

The stocking may not be over yet. The internal documents show that the Ministry of Justice was at odds with the Ministry of Finance over the precise increase in the fine. The outcome of this financial dispute is that Justice still has to 'deliver' 25 million euros in structural cuts or income. The minister does not rule out a new fine increase for next year, which goes beyond just indexation of inflation. “Yes that is possible. A final decision on this has yet to be made.”

Traffic fines will increase as of March 1

420 euro fine for keeping an electronic device such as a telephone in the car. In 2022, this fine was 350 euros. 303 euro fine for thirty kilometers of speeding on the highway (including speed correction). In 2022, this fine amounted to 254 euros. 490 euro fine for incorrectly parking in a disabled parking space. In 2022, this fine amounted to 410 euros. *fine amounts excluding 9 euros administration costs