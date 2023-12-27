She receives a water bill for over 15 thousand euros, in reality she had to pay 55. Elderly woman falls ill, then dies

Caterina Giovinazzo didn't make it, the 88-year-old pensioner from Camporosso admitted to hospital in early December after receiving a staggering water bill (15,339 euros) due to an error, Then admitted from the same company that manages the service, Iren, died on Christmas Eve in Sanremo hospital.

Caterina's family asks for clarification on the matter. The old woman would be felt ill a few moments after her daughter-in-law read her the data of the bill relating to the period August-October, received by the bank on 14 November and paid automatically by the credit institution. It was later ascertained that the maximum consumption of the woman's home was a few cubic meters for a price of 55 euros. Immediately after the illness, the woman's children – Luigi Gianni and Rocco Trapani – they had explained that the mother had felt ill as soon as she read the bill. With the automatic withdrawal, his account was immediately drained of 7,500 euros, all that was there. Her children had looked after her in hospital and in the following days there had been information that spoke of stationary conditions but in a very elderly woman. Then on Christmas Eve she suddenly worsened and her heart couldn't handle it.

In the following days, Iren issued a note in which, apologizing and anticipating the return of all the money withdrawn, she explained how the sensational error had been possible. Ireti, an Iren subsidiary, had subcontracted meter reading to a local company. The employee had mistaken the lady's meter reading with one probably from a company given the very high amount of the bill. The funeral of the elderly woman will be held on December 28th in Camporosso at 10.30 in the church of San Marco Evangelista.

