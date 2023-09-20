The Portuguese, dominant in Serie A, ran into one of those bad evenings that are still part of his journey every now and then

Marco Pasotto

Every now and then, although fortunately with less and less frequency, Rafael Leao wears the other side of the coin. The opaque one, which weighs down the journey and makes you roll your eyes in irritation. It is part of a legitimate growth path that continues, and continues decidedly well. But there are evenings that should be his. Which Rafa should take possession of not only because in the depths of his soul he cherishes the idea of ​​the Ballon d’Or, but simply because Milan – on those evenings – needs its strongest player. The good thing is that for UEFA the Portuguese… was the best on the pitch. This is the motivation: “He was a constant threat throughout the match: fast, strong, he moved well and proved to be a real danger in the area. He had good opportunities to score.”

We left him dangling after the third Nerazzurri goal in the derby, halfway between disconsolate and irritated by the terrible defensive phase of a Milan team that only manages to put itself on its shoulders sometimes. And we found him just as dangling this time, despite the fact that his teammates in this case took to the field with a different spirit and different attention compared to last Saturday. He got the timing of the plays wrong, he tried to jump the man but almost never succeeded. He tried to centralize to take away points of reference from the English. But he did everything legibly. Slow, unconvinced. Until he made the whole stadium have their hands in their hair. Minute number 34, slalom in the area slipping away from four opponents, San Siro who is preparing his vocal chords for the goal but Rafa, a few steps from the goal, instead of crossing with his right, tries a senseless back-heel. In addition to the goal being devoured, he also looked terrible because the ball wasn't even touched and he stumbled over himself.

Rafa is part of the category of goal poets because he knows how to create wonderful ones, but maturity also lies in understanding the context: in a match that is the first of the group, the one to be won at all costs against an inferior opponent, at San Siro , after a good half hour of unsuccessful attempts, only one thing is needed. Concreteness. Push the damn ball in. And if a similar situation occurs again at 3-0 in the ninetieth minute then yes, perhaps it could be legitimate to look for the number that puts your goal on the cover of the UEFA magazine. A lack of clarity which unfortunately allowed an encore just a few minutes from the end, when Rafa in the area, instead of immediately serving Florenzi, tried to keep the ball without defending it. And obviously losing her. The absolution in an evening to forget came only on the twisting header (cross by Florenzi) which ended a few centimeters above the crossbar in the second half. It would have been a masterpiece goal at the end of a masterpiece, which would have made us forget everything else. "It was the right time to take the number 10 and show everyone what I can do on the pitch with that number," the Portuguese said a few days ago. The problem is that wearing that number doesn't necessarily require a heel goal.