When searching several buildings in Berlin, including a veterinary practice, the officers found documents, a large amount of money and nine puppies. Most of the dogs are said to have been sick.

E.A group of four is said to have illegally traded sick puppies in Berlin. Police officers together with employees of the veterinary office searched several buildings on Wednesday, including a veterinary practice, the police said.

Two women aged 28 and 33, a 40-year-old man and a 57-year-old veterinarian are suspected of having illegally traded the animals in the past year. The searches found around 150 purchase receipts for puppies, a large amount of money and nine puppies. The animals were handed over to the veterinary office.

According to the information on Thursday, the quartet is suspected of providing the puppies with false vaccination certificates and of having offered them for sale on the Internet as allegedly pure-bred and perfectly healthy animals.

Most of the animals, however, were too young, not purebred and sick – some so much so that they had to be euthanized by their buyers.