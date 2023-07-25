A funeral in a full church in Voerendaal in Limburg was canceled at the very last minute on Monday morning, because the deceased man had already been buried two days earlier by mistake. There was a change of persona.

Mayor Will Houben is shocked and sympathizes with both families. “Something like that hits it. This is also a nightmare for the funeral home. Something like that might go wrong once every hundred years.”

The family of a 64-year-old deceased man only learned during the funeral service on Monday that their loved one had already been buried on Saturday. The man was buried two days early, surrounded by a family who thought someone else was in the coffin. Mayor Houben has now given permission for this person to be exhumed.

‘sad story’

Houben spoke on Tuesday of a very sad story for both families. “In consultation with the families, I decided to correct the mistake,” says Houben. The families are consulted when it is still possible to say goodbye to their loved ones who have passed away. See also Mbappé, doubt against Madrid!

The employee who accidentally switched the boxes with each other is according to 1Limburg fired on the spot. But he wouldn’t be the only one who made mistakes. “A number of people did not pay attention,” said Pierre Swaen, manager of the Sint Pieter op de Berg cemetery in Limburg.

Swaen refers, among other things, to the gravedigger. “With the right of burial there is a form with the details of the deceased and the number on the coffin. Nowadays that is no longer a lead but a sticker with a number. The gravedigger must always check whether the numbers correspond.” When there is the slightest doubt, we wait until it is clear who is being buried, says Swaen. “That did not happen here and that is of course very bad. Yes, it is a human error, but one with enormous consequences for the families.”

The Public Prosecution Service says that no criminal investigation will be initiated. “There is no question of unnatural death,” said a spokesman. See also Athletics World Championships: McLaughlin with fabulous world record for World Cup gold over 400 meters hurdles