The update in Montreal

The Canadian Grand Prix, the eighth event of the 2023 season, ended with 2nd place for Fernando Alonso, who managed to achieve his sixth podium in Montreal, confirming Aston Martin's surprising performance. However, that very weekend, the English team brought a update to the AMR23 background, with some problems that emerged already during free practice. It is no coincidence that, after the Canadian weekend, Aston Martin encountered various difficulties during the summer, no longer managing to replicate the results of the beginning of the year.

Single cases

The team brought a second package to the Grand Prix of the Netherlands, once again closed with 2nd place for the Spanish driver. However, except for the applause-inducing performance Brazilthe two-time world champion was no longer able to reach the top-3 in the second half of the world championship, confirming a decline in performance which then led the team to occupy fifth position in the Constructors' standings.

McCollough's opinion

However, returning to the update brought to Canada, Aston Martin's Director of Performance, Tom McColloughdenied that these changes were responsible for the step backwards taken by the AMR23: “The real car lives in a very different world than the wind tunnel and CFD – he explained to the media – we have taken some development paths and are always trying to make the car faster; you always swap pluses and minuses when making packages. Some little decisions that we made, we would probably make differently now, but I also think that a lot of these have been exaggerated. When we sit down and look at what really happened, and talk to the senior aerodynamicists, they are a little surprised by the storybecause I think it has become much larger than life.”

The goals for 2024

Experiences that today allow Aston Martin engineers and technicians to look to the future and avoid repeating the same decisions of the past: “We now know all the components and have always had a good understanding of the different circuits and their requirements – he added – now we can go to any track and know what components to put together to get the best out of that track. Definitely, we want to build a car that allows us not to have to change the configuration of the car too much to be strong. The knowledge we have gained from testing is the main driving force for the development of next year's car.”