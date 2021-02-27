Interference in the internal affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is unacceptable, as are any attempts to exploit the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, which was decided by the judiciary by investigating those involved in it, bringing them to justice, and issuing court rulings against them.

The report received to Congress on the crime did not carry more information and conclusions that were wrong, offensive, and unjustified, which could not be accepted in any way by Saudi, Arab or Islamic, based on the refusal of any prejudice to the Kingdom’s leadership, sovereignty and independence of its judiciary.

The UAE, in its confidence and support for the rulings of the Saudi judiciary, stresses the rejection of any interference in the internal affairs of the sisterly Kingdom, and renewed its complete stand with it in its efforts aimed at stability and security in the region, and its main role in the axis of Arab moderation.

What the Kingdom is doing in support of regional and international peace and security and combating terrorism is historical and proven. Its policy of moderation and moderation and its rejection of violence and extremism is very clear, whether regionally, Arab or international.

The American report on the Khashoggi case did not contain any information or evidence, but rather speculation, and vague phrases such as (we assume, feel, believe, expect, we think, perhaps, it is possible, it may be …), and therefore its fate will only be ignored.

“the Union”