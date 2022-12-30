Who wouldn’t want a love with that of Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet?

A declaration with that of Anthony Brigderton to Kate ?

whatIntensity Like Prince Maxon and America?

whatSweetness Like Theodore Laurence’s?

Today I bring you my four male characters favourites, which are “perfect”, or in other words they were written by women;

-Darcy, is apparently arrogant, no less intelligent than Elizabeth Bennet, and his appeal does not lie in his money. He is a reserved and emotionally distant man, but who cares fervently for his loved ones, and unexpectedly he becomes interested in and falls in love with Elizabeth.

“I have struggled in vain. I can’t take it anymore. I am unable to contain my feelings. Allow me to tell you that I admire and love you passionately.”Mr Darcy

– The viscount she loved. Anthony Bridgerton. Reserved, cautious, intelligent, attractive. It is quite an attraction in the market. With hundreds of emotional problems that he tries to hide for his family, it is said incapable of love, more will not know that it will open like never before for Kate.

“I love her, I have loved her since the moment of the race in the park, I have loved her in every dance, in every walk, being together, being apart. She doesn’t have to accept it, she doesn’t have to admit it, or even allow it and she won’t, but she must know. In her heart she must feel it because I feel it. I love her.” -Anthony

-Theodore Laurence, also known as Laurie and Teddy, he was a friend of the March family. He had a close relationship with the whole family. He shared a close friendship with Jo March. Laurie had a very kind heart, always giving gifts and food to the March family.

-Maxon, she has short honey blonde hair and chocolate brown eyes. infinitely handsome. Hard on the outside, fragile as a feather on the inside. With a devotion and love for America that few of us have known.

“Sometimes I try to imagine what life would be like if we had never met… and I would rather lose you right now than go through my whole life without living through this.” – Maxon