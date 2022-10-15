“The first words of Ignazio La Russa as President of the Senate were those of a man who knows the weight of the institutions well and who will do everything to represent the second position of the state with impartiality and authority. Yet several politicians have decided to make him a target, as a person and for his ideas, rekindling a climate of hatred, already well fed during an electoral campaign built on the demonization of the political opponent “. Giorgia Meloni, leader of Fdi, writes it on Fb.

Read also

“And so, it happens that in a branch of the Brothers of Italy, an inscription against him appears, signed with the 5-pointed star, a clear reference to dramatic years that we do not want to relive. Our commitment will be to unite the Nation, not to divide it as someone is trying to do. I hope that the sense of responsibility of politics prevails over ideological hatred, because Italy and the Italians must go back to racing, together “.