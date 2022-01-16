What does a…If you look at our job landscape, you will see special functions. A field service engineer, a lab technician or an assembly worker: we obviously need them badly, but for what and why? In this series, someone talks about his or her profession every week. Today: Radboud Ribbert (56) is a lawyer and specializes in entertainment and intellectual property law. He is affiliated with the international law firm of Greenberg Traurig, LLP.











What exactly do you do?

,,I am a lawyer and mainly concerned with the protection of the rights of creative works, such as music, books and films. These works are protected, for example, by copyright and trademark law. I draft contracts, advise and represent clients in court in legal proceedings.”

And who are your clients?

,,People with a creative profession: singers, authors, DJs and songwriters, for example. I cannot name names due to the obligation of confidentiality, but I have emerging artists and well-known artists as clients. Both Dutch artists and from abroad. Greenberg Traurig is an American office, we operate internationally.”

Are you ever impressed when you sit at the table with such a VIP?

,,I often don’t speak to the international artists myself, that usually goes through all intermediate plates, but I often speak to Dutch artists personally. That is of course quite special and, above all, super fun.”

Do you actually do anything with music or art yourself?

(laughs) ,,No, not at all. I’ve tried things at the piano or with a paintbrush in hand, but that’s not really where my talents lie. Maybe that’s why I enjoy helping people with a creative profession so much. I have the utmost respect for what they do. How much time, love and energy someone puts into one song, for example. Whatever kind of music it is, I think it’s all equally beautiful.”



How did you get into this profession?

,,I studied law in Groningen. At the time, we were taught commercial law, which included the subjects of copyright and trademark law. The subject immediately appealed to me. I started in the early 1990s at a law firm in Amsterdam that specialized in the entertainment sector. After that I had my own office. In 2011 that merged with Greenberg Traurig.”

What do you like about your job?

“My field continues to develop. Courts make new decisions, new regulations come to us via Europe, and our national legislation changes over time. It never gets boring. But what I like most is the contact with the clients. I have been doing this job for thirty years now. I was already there with some artists when they signed their first contract with a record company. It’s nice to see how their career is progressing, and that I can contribute to their success with my work. The early 1990s were also the time of commercial television; I assisted many TV stations. Some of them still exist.”



Every client demands your highest attention and every client deserves your best effort Radboud Ribbert

What’s less fun?

“There is still some work to be done in the field of copyright in the Dutch market. Clients sometimes come to me with unprofessional contracts that are pieced together. Then the rights of the artist are not properly protected. And artists who are just starting out are often happy that they get a chance, sometimes they sign a contract that turns out to have negative consequences for them afterwards. Once it has been signed, there is not much you can do about it as a lawyer. I can only give advice to limit the damage.”

What qualities do you need to be able to perform your profession well?

,,A lot of stamina, that’s what you need the most. As a lawyer you have to be ‘on’ all day long. Every client demands your highest attention and every client deserves your best effort. So there are no moments to take it easy. That can be difficult, but I can handle it well. That aspect of the work really appeals to me. In my spare time I’m a runner, which helps me train my endurance and at the same time I can clear my head.”

How do you see the future for you? Do you want to do this work until you retire?

,,I work for an American company and things are different there. There is no fixed retirement age like here. But I’m really enjoying this job, so I’ll keep it up for quite a few more years.”

