The childhood of Tarek Eltayeb (Cairo, 1959) are memories of the Ayn Shams neighborhood, in the Egyptian capital. His world was reduced to him for many years. To its streets full of sand and dust, to the smell of manure from the palm groves and crops and to the burning heat. There were the patios where the trees full of mangoes or guavas grew, or the clear orchards where the tomatoes that he and his friends stole ripened. Then came the Koranic school where he learned to read the letters of the Arabic alphabet. And that filled him with pride. He endlessly read the posters he found or the inscriptions on the cones of pipes or peanuts and then the books he discovered in his father’s library. He did not understand that language so different from the Cairo dialect that everyone around him used. His mother, who had never been to school, would translate those words for him so that he would appropriate them.

Many years later, before the critics that his first play received, The elevator, because it was written in dialect and not in classical Arabic, he had to remember those afternoons of reading and set himself up as a clear defender of his mother tongue, which is the same one that the people speak. Because there are expressions that, if they are not said in it, die. In addition, the language is an anchor for a person who is forced to live far from home.

Eltayeb’s memories also cover the Husainiyya neighborhood, where her grandmother and great-grandmother lived. It is the place of pilgrimages to the tombs of saints and festivals. It is also the place where the radio serials and the stories and tales of the family saga were heard. Then there are the transfers to El Arish, in the Sinai Peninsula. The space of “happiness without limits”, where the family spent the long summer months by the sea and palm trees.

And so, until university, when a change of laws considers him a foreigner and he cannot continue his studies. The reason is that his father, although he worked in the border police, was Sudanese. He had migrated to Cairo, where he met his wife. Consequently, he too was considered Sudanese, even though he first visited the country at the age of 20. From there was the passport that accompanied him for so long and caused him so many problems when crossing the borders. Now, with Austrian documentation, he doesn’t have them, but others exist because of his skin color. Borders, whether physical or mental, were created for that. To marginalize the majority of the world’s citizens.

In this way, Eltayeb breaks down the stages of his life, as if they were the stops of a train that never reaches its destination, in his autobiography Seasons (Editions of the East and the Mediterranean, 2022. Translation from Arabic by M. Luz Comendador Pérez). A work that covers the author’s first 25 years, a time full of colours, smells, flavors and sensations bathed in the light of Cairo. The next 25, where he is forced to adapt to the cold of Vienna. And then, after years of absence, the return to the city where he saw him grow and the verification that everything is smaller than he remembered it.

I started writing to make my family be with me, come to me. Here is my father, when I write, and here is my sister and my brothers Tarek Eltayeb, writer

The desire to continue his studies made him migrate. As his father had already done. And following the course of the Nile, which, unlike the rest of the world’s rivers, flows from south to north, he left his country and arrived in Vienna, on the banks of the Danube. There he received the silence, the cold, the lack of sun, family and friends. In addition, he had to face the lack of a language with which to communicate and the hard work reserved for the last to arrive. In the midst of that solitude, Eltayeb began to write about the familiar scenes and characters that began to move, due to the distance, from the world of memory to that of dreams. “Writing saved me from losing myself in Austria,” he says with a big smile, before adding: “I started writing to make my family be with me, to come to me. Here is my father, when I write, and here is my sister and my brothers. As if they were sitting with me.” And he remembers: “Every week I had someone from the family and so I felt like I was with them. Only on paper… but it was enough.”

Over the years, he delved into those writings that have finally forged into this atypical autobiography, in which chronology is not respected, but instead plays with sensations. Where the author dialogues with himself and with the reader. A work written with a simple language that reflects the style of the stories that little Eltayeb heard or those that he invented for his friends. It is a book that spills evocation and emotions that intertwine as if they were the peaks of an electrocardiogram.

The 25-year-old who found himself stranded in Austria quickly learned German, studied at university, found love and got better jobs. He is now a university professor in Vienna, but continues to write. And he continues to do so in Arabic: “The language is like my voice. It’s like my color. It’s a part of me. German is like new clothes. If I were totally naked, it would be me and this is my tongue. I feel very happy when I use my language. When I write in German I think more about the grammar than the content, while in Arabic the words are inside me. When I write one, I know what it means.”

It is worth undertaking the journey that Tarek Eltayed proposes in Seasons and get off at all the platforms where it stops.

