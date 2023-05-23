Whenever I visit a book fair or enter a bookstore that tends to stationery more than it tends to books, and the Filipino saleswoman always prefers wet poetry to that paper that time has eaten and drank, with his pale glasses, and his whole “head” is awake, I drag my feet to the wings where they sell The illusion of happiness, success, self-motivation, and transparency, written and synthesized by writers of “literature” teenagers. In those pavilions with books covered in transparent plastic, you will find an unusual crowd, and a huge amount of books and writers talking about wisdom, happiness, meditation, positive energy, mobilization of the powers inherent within man, and nirvana. , Heoli, and Japanese and Chinese terms that you will think at first glance that they are a kind of Chinese food meals, so they are against eating. There is no objection to such books that tend towards the classic book, “Leave worry, and start living.” Objection to the writers, their titles, and what they offer Content that does not exceed “tweets” and “quotes” from foreign books, and “thefts” from the electronic network from the sayings of the greats and famous people, meaning that the one after him has not raised his eyebrows and writes a book for you on “How to plan for life and achieve happiness.” What is the experience of this young man who Didn’t dream come true yet? “Buddha” used to say: Are you tired of seeking knowledge? And our companion whose capital is an ironed shemagh like the niqab of a bird, and the limiter of the stubble, and he bears the title of researcher in the repositories of the human soul, and the keys to its secrets, and he is his limit in life, either “a seller of rosaries or he works in a store of keys and locks” I do not add, and he does not disappoint him yet!

Some of those who are depicted smiling at life, and there are no wrinkles yet as a result of struggling with the hardship of living, the image of the young author tops the cover of the pink book of female nature, as if it were a letter of correspondence, bearing a commercial title, and several editions will be printed of it, albeit out of feminist curiosity, «29 ways In order to become more beautiful, ”said the young author Haqqani, meaning that it reached thirty, and it is all lukewarm water, green lemon on an empty stomach, avocado on the eyes, relaxation and sleeping 8 hours and deeply, and in the morning do sports in the open air, and make sure to boil water as much as a jug, with Two leaves of chamomile or two “fungi” of quince or citron, and from this map, the problem is how deep sleep comes with its eight hours every night. This young author anticipates life as a “game of Kerem”!

Shelves full of these fat books that resemble herbal medicine, and they all describe you as a medicine against depression, stress and anxiety, and an antidote to happiness, highness, and attainment of goals, other than the books “The Keys to Success, and the Secrets of the Farmer”, “How to Become a Millionaire in Five Days and Without Capital”, “From Zero to the owner of a yacht”, “The secret of laughter and massage in the flushing of the cheek, and the carving of cod”, “With your enchanted beauty, you guard your impregnable marriage”, as if the authors “worked barbershops, two mobiles, pre-paid balance”, and sunglasses that are not original, no science, no university All of it is “a map, a pain and a zahib,” believing these “authors and composers” among the teenagers of non-literary writing that the ladder of fame begins with stacked books, devoid of nutritional value, devoid of cognitive fat, topped by their “filtered” pictures!