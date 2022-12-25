Yes, Anda dealed with customer to sell a bulk order of Writing Journals for a present for the new staffs or clients. It’s exciting for market to buy its journals to report its brand color. Anda stationery sells some of its journals to market then Anda custom notebook can utterly personlize many aspects of the personalized notebooks from the outside to the cover to the inside page. Anda factory get best material to promote their business, our factory also promote elastic ribbon. You will find more on: https://www.anda-book.com/

Mill Anda Office Custom Logo Imprinting Number of pages 92 Weight of paper 135 Cover material Genuine leather Size A5

Our company’s journals are hand made by good quality material in USA. Some of raw material were bought in Mogonlia. They was manufactured to a colorful business presents. Writing Journals are punched directly from a big piece of leather to form a beautiful notebook’s cover. Notebook’s leathers have many kinds of textures, so that if anything you wanna buy but can’t find it on the internet. Please call us and the support teams will definitely help you through our guide.

We company cooperates with a amount of distinguished producer like Castelli, with our own branded notebooks. So We can sell a high quality Writing Journals to suit you products.

The company technically personalize leather planners as well as Hobonichi, notepads . We work with the one of the best factory of faux leather, Be free to email our guide team to more question. then the sale will advise your company on the top-class style to manufacture your Writing Journals .

Manufacturing good quality Promotion Planner, Writing Journals will be one of the most delicate custom gifts. More and more buyers prefer to create the team’s own Writing Journals by slogan. Actually, its page and page’s head will be personalized with your catalogue In that case, you could express your company’s products information through easy-understood words and print. The custom notebook will be a preeminent means to voice its branding.

We are a Writing Journals company, Anda Notebook has bended ourselves to supply Writing Journals from the date of establishment in 2001. And Anda notebook has manufactured a good deal of Writing Journals that satisfies plenty of customer’s need.

Through this paragraph, we company could find out 5 Excellent Writing Journals with the company.

ADNB2009 Eye-protection Writing Journals. This Writing Journals maybe custom from gift box or the pages will be printed . The personalized notepad has 54 papers with 100 g paper. It can be customized by 8 models, these personalized notebooks printed with logo get all types of choice with your information.

ADNB6614 Classic Writing Journals. the Writing Journals can be customised by color , at the same time, its inner page should be imprinted. The custom notebook is made of 96 papers as well. This diary must be a present for your guys, yes?

ADNB2320 Leather Writing Journals. This Writing Journals could be customized with gift set , at the same time, the insert page could be customised. Through putting a simple spiral ring, the receiver should get a ball pen on the journal and it will look very beautiful.

ADNB5615 Leather Writing Journals. This kind of Writing Journals is customized with color , at the same time, the insert page will be custom-made. This notebook has two designs for selection. With A6 size, this custom journal could be available for writing.

ADNB9821 Spiral Writing Journals. This Writing Journals will be printed in cover and the inner page is going to be personalised as well. With the well-designed hardcover, the journal is ready to be convenient to daily carry on.

For customization option, we should seal your company’s brand by planner’s cover and the insert page could be custom as well. you could make six choices: Color Imprinting; Gold and Silver Foil Imprinting; Blind Embossing. Moreover custom options are free. when it comes to journal with customised pages, lots of people chose to print their brochure onto inner page and buyer will tell business products.