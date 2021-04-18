TIME TO COME LIVE 4 / FOD MIGUEL ÁNGEL HERNÁNDEZ Sunday 18 April 2021, 08:08



Monday April 5



You wake up early and can’t fall asleep. It is not the pain or discomfort that you cope well, it is simply not sleepy.

You sit on the couch with the laptop on your lap and send several emails. You read the newspapers. You finish reviewing the translation of a book by Mieke Bal on literature and art and send it by mail