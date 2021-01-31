Monday January 17



You get up early and write. Two paragraphs; it’s something.

You walk to the gym with a limp, but at least you can train your ‘upper body’ – you’ve always found that terminology funny. Then you continue writing and sketch a chapter in which the protagonist makes a daguerreotype.

You recall the complex process. This summer you did an intensive workshop and you return to the notes and documentation. You are passionate about that world, that of the origins of photography. Would you like to spend enough time on it one day.

In the afternoon you visit the traumatologist and he tells you that, due to the type of pain, the easiest thing is that it is the meniscus. It will have to be seen with an MRI.

It angers you more than it hurts you. Deep down, it is your body breaking down, the extra kilos, inactivity, a sedentary life. And the tendency for everything to break and crack, like the man with the glass bones from the movie ‘Amélie’.

You cross your fingers, you hope it ain’t broke Not because of the operation, but because of the anesthesia. The prick in the back. Few more unpleasant sensations do you remember.

You see ‘Ozark’. Keep going forward without brakes. Among other things, for the cast of actors. Jason Bateman, but especially Laura Linney. It grows little by little and in the end it ends up eating it all.

Before going to bed, you run your hand over the shelves full of books, emulating a video in which you have seen Umberto Eco tour his library. Almost by chance you come across ‘Manual de la silencio’, a book by Enrique de Hériz that you bought in 2009; you know it by the signature and the date – you no longer sign the books or the dates; you should do it again. At that time you also wanted to write a novel about posthumous photography. You started reading it and you weren’t excited about it. You abandoned it, as you also abandoned the novel.

Tonight you take it to bed and, as soon as you open it, it seduces you. The story of a magician who loses his sight, flirting with spiritism, working in two stages, past and present … Somehow, that story was still there, waiting for you. You think about all the books that you have abandoned or in which you have not managed to enter because it was not the time. It also happens with projects – now you write the novel that you didn’t know how to write – and even with people. Friends and lovers who did not arrive at the best time. Life is full of clocks that are difficult to synchronize.

Tuesday, January 18



All day without leaving the office trying to describe a photographic process. You feel like you’re struggling with writing. At the moment you notice everything artificial, you will have to go back to give it a literary sense. But first there has to be the description of the process as it is. Remember when you described Martin in ‘The moment of danger’ manipulating the Super-8 projector. It was also difficult for you to relate the process. You had to learn to do it to be able to narrate it. In a way, it’s what you’ve done here. Learn to make a daguerreotype in order to describe it accurately. The scene has been too technical. But the essence is. The truth of what is written. Although those ten pages have to reduce them to little more than a paragraph. Writing is also working on what is not seen.

Wednesday January 19



MRI of the knee. You fall asleep to the noise of the machine.

On TV and on the networks, the inauguration of Joe Biden. The American sense of the spectacle is another league. Closer, another spectacle, that of vaccinations, is somewhat more embarrassing. In Murcia, the Minister of Health resigns. He seems like a good person – maybe it’s just a feeling, but it convinces you. Even if the protocol has been wrong or misinterpreted.

Madrid lose against Alcoyano. Beyond the shame for the bad game, deep down you are happy for the small team. For the joy of those who are not always happy. Of course, you would have preferred that he beat Barça.

Thursday January 20



You sit down early in front of the computer, but the words don’t come out. So you sketch the diary.

Later, physical trainer. Your knee ends up hurting. When you return, interview ‘online’ about your writing.

In the afternoon, you face the new chapter of the novel. It is an essential part. You have been thinking for three days how you are going to structure it. It is like an enigma, a puzzle. This afternoon, after three hours sitting drawing lines and rehearsing structures, you manage to find a formula. This makes you think that there are always solutions for writing. Sometimes it costs more to find them, but they always end up showing up.

Friday January 21



You make diagrams, you read what you have written and, finally, you sketch the final chapter of this third part in your notebook.

In the networks you read news: watching and reading apocalyptic fiction generates resilience and helps to cope with the pandemic. The zombie and alien invasions that one sees on the screen or read in books end up producing a mental defense against real catastrophes. Finally a vice that serves you for something.

You finish the third season of ‘Ozark’. You eat the last four chapters at once. You like the way he truncates expectations and then satisfies them. When you think something is going to happen, it doesn’t happen; It always comes later, when you least expect it.

Saturday January 22



You read the cultural supplements over breakfast. You don’t understand a more pleasant routine on a Saturday morning.

You get the images of the students bothering the rector on the street. You have always disliked these forms of proximity violence. The escrache, the direct confrontation. They are always on the verge of becoming older. That thin red line makes you dizzy.

The protest is for face-to-face exams. Many students prefer to be ‘online’ given the situation. Many teachers prefer face-to-face because that way the evaluation is more fair. Certainly, despite the timing of the pandemic, the university is one of the safest places. Contagions will hardly occur in the classroom during the exam. The underlying problem, you think, is another: it is the need or not to continue using exams based on memorization as evaluation tools. You still use them yourself. Among other things, because sometimes you have tried to put down all the materials and ‘make the students think’ and the result has not been better. But it is clear that it is necessary to find other forms of evaluation that are adapted to the circumstances – and not only the exceptional ones – of the present.

At night, you watch ‘The Imitation Game’, the movie about Turing and the Enigma machine. Very lazy. But much worse is what you see next: ‘Disconnected’, a movie about alien invasions with a dose of humor. A mess that, however, helps resilience and cope with the pandemic. That’s what you tell yourself when you go to bed so you don’t feel guilty.

Sunday January 23



The knee pain won’t go away. You are still angry with your body.

In the morning you hardly write. On Sundays, you sometimes put the diary on the networks and answer the reactions.

You are still stuck with the last chapter of the third part of the novel. Today you print it. Cut and paste. For whatever reason, you need to see it on paper. Make the cuts and crossouts. There is a strange relationship between analog and digital.

In the late afternoon, you manage to finish it. You are not entirely satisfied, but you finish it. There are things that need to be finished either way. We will return to them.

You have fulfilled what you had proposed. On the 24th, the third part. With difficulties, with more or less success or failure, but you have come to finish it. One hundred pages of this second draft. It is also a border. Almost the equator, a little less. Forty percent. You still don’t know if it will work. You don’t have the distance. But you do feel that there begins to be something inevitable. You print it. One hundred pages on the table. A tangible object that already claims its place.