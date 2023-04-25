Between Amancio Ortega and I we raised 70,000 million euros. It’s a fancy joke, but in all its versions I find it funny. Between Zsa Zsa Gabor and myself we have nine husbands together; between Serena Williams and me, 23 Grand Slams.

Well, not all of them. There is a version that I don’t like at all. Because he doesn’t have it. It is that of a few television producers, who claim the credit of scriptwriters when they have not written a line of the scripts for the series they produce. That they grant themselves the title of creators of a series when they have given notes or have contributed ideas —often essential work—, but they have never sat down at a keyboard to materialize them. That they vampirize the work of the teams they hire and put their workers between the sword of denouncing a despicable practice and the wall of being left without a job.

In the sector we all know who they are, some have decades of successful careers doing it. They know that we know. But they don’t care, because no one stops them and because some are guided by the belief that they deserve it. Between us we often fantasize about a #metoo of screenwriters, perhaps the opprobrium will blush.

A few days ago the screenwriter Alba Lucío wrote a guide on Blogguionistas, according to the recommendations of ALMA, the scriptwriters union, where he explains it: if you don’t write, you shouldn’t sign. would you sign The MeninasIs someone for giving Velázquez the idea of ​​self-portrait? Following a tweet by screenwriter Borja González Santaolalla in which he questions the credits of the first chapter of 4 stars, a series that he has co-created, ALMA has insisted that talking, discussing, analyzing, endorsing… is not writing. It makes you want to play a Gertrude Stein: writing is writing is writing is writing. And a screenwriter writes.

