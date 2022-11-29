Ahmed Atef (Cairo)
Monitoring events and documenting history does not stop at writing it from witnesses of facts or specialized historians, but there are other ways in the forefront of which are the arts, as the Egyptian Ahmed Al-Fayed does, as he embodies events through figures of life in Cairo in the seventies of the last century, relying on his visual memory and the remains of heritage buildings. .
Al-Fayed takes advantage of his experience as a professor at the Faculty of Fine Arts and his study of the arts of decoration and design in the implementation of models of old Cairo buildings, which are famous for their distinguished and varied architectural style, and the shops of that era with their traditional handwritten paintings, taking about 7 years to complete the work.
The art professor told Al-Ittihad: The art of “maquette” is strong because it combines and integrates arts, and the fact that the implementation of this art requires the study of drawing, architecture, proportions and design, and requires various techniques such as cutting and printing.
He added, “I loved drawing and sculptures since my childhood, like other children, but having talent and working on developing it brought me to this level. He sees the sculptures in the splendor of the architecture of that period.
As for his choice of the seventies, he explained that it was the period of his childhood and in it his visual memory was formed, and the details of daily life were engraved in his imagination. He used to watch handmade cinematic signs, wall advertisements, sidewalk shapes and colors, historical mosques in ancient Egypt, and wooden pigeon towers on the roofs.
In his sculptures, Al-Fayed focuses on cars of all shapes and types, and heavy equipment that was working in paving and paving the streets at the time, to document an important aspect of daily life at that time after it disappeared over the years.
The model maker does not set limits in choosing the materials used in the industry, but harnesses various materials, such as wood, cardboard, paper, rock fragments, and any material that helps the final shape to come out in the best way.
#Writing #history. #figures
Leave a Reply