Year 1348. Italy is affected by the epidemic of gray plague which is raging in Europe. Living in Florence, a city struck by the terrible disease, the writer Giovanni Boccaccio writes and publishes a hundred short stories, tales of the lives of ten young people fleeing the horrors of the city. It will be the Decameron by Boccaccio. Year 2020. Corsica is not immune to the Covid-19 epidemic or the imposed confinement. It was then that the memory of Decameron inspires an Ajaccian editor. He offers the possibility of breaking his isolation through writing. In less than three months, from March to May, more than 400 texts will reach him. After reading, decision is made to publish 220 of them. It will be the Decameron 2020. Initiator of this project, Bernard Biancarelli presents it with these words: “A touch of poetry, a bit of majestic prose, a touch of true history, an idea, memories, some miscellaneous facts, anticipation, travel, joyous delirium, the sententious or the light, the humor and seriousness, anything, really anything, to please the reader. ”