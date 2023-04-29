The Catalan writer Carmen Laforet, in 1960 at the Gijón café in Madrid. Josep Maria Roset / Europa Press / ContactPhoto (Josep Maria Roset / Europa Press)

In 1984, the French historian Michelle Perrot asked herself a question: “Is the history of women possible?”, referring to the documentary difficulty that exists to be able to reconstruct it seriously. Today we are very aware of the lack of sources that this research presents. Women barely had a voice in the past and their ability to think and execute has been very blurred for us, appearing most of the time as passive subjects of History. But it is clear that the question that Perrot asked has been answered from innumerable points of view, with the deliberate intention of compensating for the historiographical gap based on study, reflection and contributions. The challenges that Virginia Woolf posed 100 years ago in her well-known 1929 essay (it is almost embarrassing to quote it once more) can be said to have been met, to the extent possible, thanks to the efforts of feminism and gender studies to give new meaning to the past, also questioning the relevance of using the classic historical periodizations in order to better adjust the reality of literary writing to a discourse of achievements that traditionally did not take women into account (the issue is rightly raised in a recent book, The ignored canonby Tiziana Plebani, although for a Spanish reader said canon is unbalanced in terms of handling the corpus, due to the dominance of Italian culture in the book).

Now, I am concerned that we are entrenched in the discursive position of the eighties, defending it from possible dangers and turning it into a repetitive and inoperative mantra. At some point we will have to put an end to the victimizing discourse and accept that the epistemological parameters that were valid 40 years ago are not valid now and our intellectual challenges —those of feminism and gender studies, but also of culture as a whole — are others, they must be if we don’t want to turn them into the effigy of Lot. Because time does not pass in vain and we currently have much more data and knowledge of the literature written by women that helps to compose a more complex panorama and that must also necessarily be critical in terms of the contributions that continue to be produced: Being a woman is not a source of literary legitimation, although reading women writers of the past cannot and should not forget the existential suffering that, in general, involved them and conditioned the results of their creation.

But the complicit oblivion —because it was an oblivion loaded with interest— that slipped over them, plummeting over their contributions, has ceased to act in the present and our objective must be to incorporate the knowledge acquired into a well-founded and not complacent rewriting of history. common. Reading the work of Carmen G. de la Cueva Writers. A story of friendship and creation, with illustrations by Ana Jarén —whose excess ends up tiring the reading—, raises some concern in this regard, since it is a book that we have already read before opening it. A deja vu about a group of well-known female writers reprinted today (I insist on this) —Carmen Baroja, María Lejárraga, Carmen Laforet, Elena Fortún— about whom little is new because what is there is an exercise in personal assimilation of how much they have meant for its author, but presenting this exercise as original research, when it is not.

Gutiérrez de la Cueva has us accustomed to creating in his books a dialectical space between his voice and that of writers whom he admires and from whom he has learned: Mom, I want to be a feminist and A walk through the life of Simone de Beauvoir They are excellent examples of this procedure halfway between essay, criticism and autobiography. However, in his most recent book this does not work. The first sentence is already disturbing. with an excess of pathos we read: “A woman writes when she can”, and the phrase gives rise to an exaltation of the difficulties of female writing. But what time are we talking about? From where is this judgment made? Because saying it in the abstract is unfocused and out of date. It could be done in the forties if we think of Laforet, after Nothing and having already given birth to her first children; It can be done if we think about the conditions in which Teresa de Jesús wrote, but can we subscribe to it today? Yes and no, that is, as we would do with anyone, man or woman, depending on his living conditions, his circumstances, to put it with Ortega. Or are we considering a single female lifeline? What is this to speak of women as a unique subject to which essential attributes are associated regardless of their social position, her talent, her will? Now women write when they can; when they want; when they are forced to do so by their profession; when they don’t want to and yet they do it; when… The possibilities are many as open and plural is the casuistry of literary creation.

And why has friendship between women occupied so little space in literature and cultural history? Carmen G. de la Cueva asks herself, in the same victimizing tone, giving meaning to the subtitle and common thread of her essay. The answer is simple: at first it was thought that women were not prepared in the past to live relationships of esteem and solidarity among themselves, divided by an educational tradition that predisposed them only to being loved by men. However —and again we run into the same stone: the documentary traces that have been exhumed—, the correspondences between writers that we are learning and estimating say something else. Not only was there rivalry, which there was and should not be hidden, a solidarity consciousness was also developed, although historically fragile, but on this new basis valuable works such as the history of sorority, a collective volume edited by Ángela Atienza López. In short, the current richness of gender studies, with all its liberating effect, demands new ways of continuing to work on women’s history. And since we are legion admirers of Mom, I want to be a feminist, The only thing left to do is encourage its author to follow the flow of her powerful narrative voice, now without crutches.

