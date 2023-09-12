San Francisco.- A group of American authors, including Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Chabon, sued OpenAI in federal court in San Francisco, accusing the Microsoft-funded program of misusing their writings to train its popular chatbot ChatGPT, powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

Chabon, along with playwright David Henry Hwang and authors Matthew Klam, Rachel Louise Snyder and Ayelet Waldman, said in their lawsuit on Friday that OpenAI copied their works without permission to teach ChatGPT how to respond to human text instructions.

Chabon’s representatives referred questions about the lawsuit to the writers’ attorneys.

Neither lawyers nor representatives of OpenAI immediately responded to requests for comment made Monday.

This is at least the third class-action copyright infringement lawsuit filed by authors against the program.

Companies such as Microsoft, Meta Platforms and Stability AI have also been sued by copyright holders for the use of their works in AI training.

OpenAI and other programs have alleged that AI training makes fair use of copyrighted material scraped from the Internet.

ChatGPT became the fastest-growing consumer app in history at the beginning of the year, reaching 100 million monthly active users in January, before being unseated by Meta’s Threads app.

San Francisco’s new lawsuit says works such as books, plays, and articles are particularly valuable to ChatGPT’s formation as the “best examples of high-quality long-form writing.”

The authors allege that their writings were included in ChatGPT’s training data file without their permission, claiming that the system can accurately summarize their works and generate texts that mimic their styles.

This lawsuit sought an unspecified amount of money in damages and an order blocking OpenAI’s “illegal and unfair business practices.”