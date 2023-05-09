Writers’ strike | The production of a new series set in the Game of Thrones world was stopped

The strike of American television and film writers has already lasted a week.

To come Game of Thrones -world fantasy series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight the writing process has been halted due to the Hollywood screenwriters’ strike. This was reported on Monday evening by Reuters and many US entertainment media.

Author George RR Martinwhose works Game of Thrones series and its spinoffs are based on, said already on Sunday on his blog, that of The Hedge Knight the scriptwriting team has stopped writing for the duration of the strike. Martin supports the strike: he also addressed the issue in his blog post on Monday, where he recalled his own work in the 1980s The Twilight Zone as a member of the writing team of the series.

Thousands American television and film writers started a strike a week ago, on Tuesday, May 2, when negotiations between the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and studios and entertainment companies failed to reach an agreement.

In the strike, the screenwriters are demanding higher wages, stable employment and a greater share of the profits of streaming services. In addition, the WGA wants to address the future impact of artificial intelligence on writing. The WGA wants to make sure studios don’t use artificial intelligence to create new scripts based on writers’ previous work.

The strike has already affected the production of many American series and films. For example, a Netflix hit Stranger Things the making of the fifth and final season interrupted, as well as Marvel’s new one Blade-film, the filming of which was to begin soon.

Instead of, for example, the first one Game of Thrones -spinoff House Of The Dragon the production of the second season has been continued on the basis that the scripts for all its episodes were already ready before the strike began.

Future The Hedge Knight – series is based on George RR Martin A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms –to mini novels, whose event time is a hundred years before The song of fire and ice -books, that is Game of Thrones foundation works.

HBO has not disclosed The Hedge Knight – series’ planned release date, but it has been planned as one of the flagship series of the soon-to-be-released Max streaming service, the successor to HBO Max and Discovery+.