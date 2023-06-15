During the month of May, newspapers and newscasts shared two pieces of news that in principle bear little relation to each other, although both are located in nearby parts of the United States: in Hollywood, the writers of series and movies have started a strike in which they demand a fairer remuneration for the broadcast on platforms of audiovisual products that they have shaped through their creativity. A little further south, on the long border between Mexico and the United States, migrants from all over the world await their opportunity to enter the northern country. The legislation that determines the treatment to receive and the probability of being returned in case of being detained by the border police had changed. In the last year, there were 2.5 million arrests along the 3,500 kilometers that separate both countries (the distance between Cádiz and Oslo), at a rate of 6,800 per day.

Just as composers of music have seven basic notes on which to build endless melodies, screenwriters—and storytellers before them, and novelists later—have a limited number of archetypes from which to build their stories. stories and plots. Among them stands out the figure of the hero who must undertake a long journey in which he will face countless dangers and tests until he reaches his destination. This pattern was identified in different cultures and continents by the anthropologist John Campbell, who in 1949 published the result of his research in the book The hero with a thousand faces, in which he argued that there are some common threads and plot lines that underlie a good part of myths and even religions. For Campbell, the journey present in a good number of myths consists of three phases: departure, initiation and return. Each of them entails a series of defined stages in which encounters with other recurring characters such as the villain, the mentor, the rogue, as well as the people or deities that provide support to the hero at key moments of his journey, take place.

The Darién is one of the tests that remain engraved in the memory of the migrant; There are no roads, no inhabited places, no drinking water, no health posts, no shops, no food, no shelters… only jungle

The monomyth described by Campbell has also been repeated in broad strokes since antiquity in works of literature such as The odyssey, the aeneidfollowing with Don Quixote, The Wizard of Oz either The Lord of the rings. John Steinbeck won the 1962 Nobel Prize for Literature for books like the grapes of wrath, the story of the trip that in the thirties of the last century thousands of ruined families of American farmers, hit by bankruptcy and drought, made from states like Oklahoma to California. Steinbeck narrates the miseries of the Joad family on a journey marked by violence, precariousness, harsh living conditions and labor abuse, but also by the solidarity found along the way.

Many of the migrants who have reached the US-Mexico border in these months began their journey weeks or months ago in cities and towns throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, and even further afield, in Afghanistan, China, Angola, Cameroon or Bangladesh. . They arrive with the bare minimum, perhaps a backpack on their backs or a plastic bag in hand. They are young men, but also complete families, single mothers with small children, unaccompanied adolescents. Also people with disabilities, with crutches, in a wheelchair, carrying oxygen cylinders, blind people, with autism and a long list of health problems; Seeking medical treatment for a son or daughter is one reason some families take this uncertain path.

Upon reaching the Darién Gap, between Colombia and Panama, with its nearly 100 kilometers of jungle, rivers and mountains, migrants still have more than 5,000 kilometers ahead of them until they reach the Mexican border, a distance greater than the journey from Lisbon to Moscow. The Darién is one of the tests that remain engraved in the memory of the migrant; There are no roads, no inhabited places, no drinking water, no health posts, no shops, no food, no shelters… just jungle. In the absence of any institution, assaults, robberies and rapes are frequent… there is no place to report either.

The best ally of coyotes is the misinformation of migrants. Sometimes they do not know where they are, the duration of the journeys, the immigration regulations that protect them or the rules by which the police of a country fine or detain them.

When we talk with fathers and mothers who make this journey on foot together with their children for five days, many agree in the narration of their experience: the little ones consider it as an adventure, a kind of game with challenges that follow one another; cross a stream, reach a hill. Sometimes the challenge is going through a morning without eating or not looking to the side when the mother’s anticipatory gaze has seen the remains of other migrants who stayed there forever. Listening to them, it is inevitable not to remember Roberto Benigni playing Guido Orefice, the Jewish father of Life is Beautifulin which he turns passing through a Nazi concentration camp into a game for his son.

After the Darién, most of the trip is made in buses through a whole network of service providers that link one country with another, among which tricksters, honest intermediaries, swindlers alternate… all of them included under the term coyote generic. The best ally of coyotes is the misinformation of migrants. Sometimes they do not know where they are, the duration of the journeys, the price to pay for a simple trip between two cities, the immigration regulations that protect them or the rules by which the police of a country fine or detain them. Migrants also tell us about the support they receive from anonymous people who come their way in all the countries they cross. People who provide them with food, offer their houses to rest, treat them, buy bus tickets, guide them in the best way.

When the Hollywood scriptwriters end their strike, they will once again compose new stories with the usual archetypes. If you need inspiration, just look to the south and listen to any of the stories of thousands of people in search of their Ithaca. In the film From India to Paris in an Ikea closet (based on the novel by Romain Puértolas, a policeman specializing in migration issues before becoming a novelist), you can also find an example that updates the myth of the hero’s journey in the form of a story with a happy ending starring a migrant. If the production companies they work for ask them for a stomach-crunching story, they can find inspiration in the film. In This Worldwhich narrates the truncated journey of two young men from an Afghan refugee camp to London

Newspapers and television news at the beginning of May also spoke about the two concerts that Bruce Springsteen gave in Barcelona and which were attended by international figures such as the Obamas, Steven Spielberg or Tom Hanks. Among the songs that Springsteen sang during those two nights was not The Ghost of Tom Joad (the ghost of Tom Joad), inspired by the family journey narrated in the grapes of wrath, and which could well be an anthem for anyone forced to emigrate as a last resort. Tom Joad’s soul did not haunt the Olympic Studio in Barcelona during those two nights… it is very likely that at that time he was waiting in Ciudad Juárez for his opportunity to cross north.

Miguel Angel Garcia Arias He is the regional director of the NGO Action Against Hunger in Central America.

