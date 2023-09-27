Leaders of the Writers Guild of America (WGA), the union for film and television writers in the United States, announced Tuesday that its members can return to work after a nearly five-month strike. This is reported by the AP news agency.

On Saturday, the major Hollywood studios proposed a new three-year contract to the striking writers. The WGA has now agreed to this. Union members can return to work from Wednesday at 12:01 p.m.

The writers themselves still have to agree to the contract, but lifting the strike will allow them to work during this process, the Writers Guild said in an email to its members. According to union leaders, the agreement with the studios is “exceptional.” Members can vote on the new contract between October 2 and 9.

Also read: Hollywood Strike: The Rage of 11,500 Introverts



Artificial intelligence

The scriptwriters were on strike because, among other things, the WGA wanted screenwriters residuals receive, also from streaming services. In addition, the union fought for better incomes and a guarantee that writers will not be replaced by artificial intelligence (AI).

It seems that a large part of these wishes have been granted. For example, the new contract includes wage increases, better pension schemes and the role of artificial intelligence in the work is laid down. Writers can choose to use AI, but a studio cannot require its use.

After writers affiliated with the WGA left work at the end of May, actors from the SAG-AFTRA union followed two months later. The Hollywood studios have not yet reached an agreement with them.